High Voter Turnout in West Bengal and Jharkhand Marks Sixth Phase of Lok Sabha Elections

The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections witnessed a high voter turnout across several states, with West Bengal leading at 36.88% and Jharkhand following at 27.80% by 11 am, according to data from the Election Commission. Other states also reported significant participation in the ongoing electoral process.

By late morning, Bihar recorded a turnout of 23.67%, Haryana 22.09%, Jammu and Kashmir 23.11%, Odisha 21.30%, and Uttar Pradesh 27.06%. The overall national turnout was approximately 25.76% by 11 am.

In Delhi, voting saw an overall turnout of 21.68%. Specific constituencies reported the following figures: Chandni Chowk at 18.55%, East Delhi at 22.41%, New Delhi at 19.18%, North East Delhi at 24.49%, North West Delhi at 22.67%, South Delhi at 21%, and West Delhi at 21.56%.

The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections spans 58 parliamentary constituencies across six states and two Union Territories (UTs). This phase involves eight seats in Bihar, all ten seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates are contesting in this phase.

In addition to the Lok Sabha elections, Odisha is also conducting polls for 42 assembly constituencies. These assembly elections are being held simultaneously with the parliamentary elections in the state.

Delhi and Haryana saw all their parliamentary seats go to the polls in this phase. Notable constituencies include New Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, and Chandni Chowk in the capital. Key constituencies in Uttar Pradesh include Sultanpur and Azamgarh. Other significant seats include Anantnag-Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, Tamluk and Medinipur in West Bengal, and Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Sambalpur in Odisha. Haryana’s Karnal, Kurukshetra, Gurgaon, and Rohtak are also crucial battlegrounds.

This phase is critical for major political parties, including the BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the constituents of the INDIA bloc, all vying for dominance.

So far, polling has been completed in 428 parliamentary constituencies across 25 states and Union Territories in the first five phases. Over 11.13 crore voters, including 5.84 crore males, 5.29 crore females, and 5,120 third-gender electors, are eligible to vote in this sixth phase. Approximately 11.4 lakh polling officials are involved in managing this phase of the election.

The Lok Sabha elections will conclude on June 1 with the seventh and final phase, covering 57 constituencies. The results are slated to be declared on June 4, determining the composition of the next government.

