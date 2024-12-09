4 Dead, 29 Injured As BEST Bus Crashes Near Kurla Station; Horrific Accident Caught On CCTV

A CCTV video caught the horrific moment in which a BEST bus, out of control near the Kurla railway station, crashed into vehicles and pedestrians. The tragic accident resulted in 4 killed and 29 injured, raising the suspicion of a failure of brakes.

Four people were killed and 29 injured in a tragic accident on Monday night when a BEST bus strayed from its route near Kurla railway station, Mumbai. The electric bus, plying between Kurla and Andheri stations on route number 332, had reportedly lost control and ran amok in a crowded marketplace. Officials suspect brake failure as the main cause of the mishap.

The accident happened around 9:50 PM on SG Barve Marg, near Anjuman-e-Islam School, Kurla West. The bus veered off the main carriageway, mounted the footpath, and ran over multiple vehicles before crushing into people in the market.

Chaotic and horrifying,” an eyewitness described the scene where people were running in all directions. CCTV footage of the area showed the bus dragging debris along the road with a trail of destruction and a stampede-like situation in its wake.

Watch the video here:

CCTV footage of BEST Bus Ramming into other vehicles & pedestrian killing 3 people & 22 Injured. 📍 Kurla, Mumbai #BusAccident #KurlaBusAccident #kurla #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/dSa4F3OjZB — Mrutyunjaya Swain 🇮🇳 (@Mrutyunjayaswa9) December 9, 2024

Emergency Response

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) classified the incident as a Level 1 (L-I) emergency within minutes of the accident. Police and fire brigade personnel were at the scene shortly after, handling the situation and helping in rescue operations. Victims were taken to nearby hospitals, with some reported in critical condition.

The bus finally came to a halt inside the compound of the Shiv Darshan Vihar Cooperative Society, where authorities took over an hour to retrieve it.

Legal Action And Investigation

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Satyanarayan, confirmed the registration of an FIR against the driver, who has been placed under arrest. “Adequate bandobast has been deployed, and the situation in the area remains peaceful,” he stated.

Preliminary investigations suggest a brake failure led to the driver losing control of the vehicle. Authorities are conducting further inquiries to confirm the cause and assess whether negligence played a role in the incident.

Four deaths were reportedly reported at the scene, while 29 others were injured, many seriously. Emergency services and medical teams are working around the clock to treat the injured and the families of the victims.

