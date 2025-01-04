94 Hindu Pilgrims From India Granted Visa To Visit Shadani Darbar In Pakistan’s Sindh

The Shadani Darbar event symbolizes religious unity and cooperation, demonstrating the potential for cultural exchange despite political tensions. Pilgrims from both countries visiting these sacred shrines contribute to the mutual respect and understanding between India and Pakistan.

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Pakistan has issued visas to 94 Hindu pilgrims from India for the 316th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at the Shadani Darbar in Sindh. This marks a meaningful step in fostering religious and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

The event celebrates the life and teachings of Sant Shadaram Sahib, an important figure in Hinduism. The pilgrimage allows Indian Hindus to visit this sacred site and participate in the festivities, which include prayers, rituals, and cultural events. The visa issuance aligns with the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, aimed at facilitating such visits.

Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires in India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, extended his best wishes to the pilgrims and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to preserving its religious sites. Warraich expressed hope for a “rewarding and fulfilling journey” for all the participants, underscoring the importance of supporting pilgrims during their visit.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

In related news, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar emphasized the importance of mutual efforts in normalizing relations between India and Pakistan. Dar’s statement, “It takes two to tango,” reflects the necessity of both nations working together for progress. This comes as Pakistan continues to seek stronger diplomatic ties, not only with India but also with other regional neighbors.

The Shadani Darbar event symbolizes religious unity and cooperation, demonstrating the potential for cultural exchange despite political tensions. Pilgrims from both countries visiting these sacred shrines contribute to the mutual respect and understanding between India and Pakistan.