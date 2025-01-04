Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

94 Hindu Pilgrims From India Granted Visa To Visit Shadani Darbar In Pakistan’s Sindh

The Shadani Darbar event symbolizes religious unity and cooperation, demonstrating the potential for cultural exchange despite political tensions. Pilgrims from both countries visiting these sacred shrines contribute to the mutual respect and understanding between India and Pakistan.

94 Hindu Pilgrims From India Granted Visa To Visit Shadani Darbar In Pakistan’s Sindh

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Pakistan has issued visas to 94 Hindu pilgrims from India for the 316th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at the Shadani Darbar in Sindh. This marks a meaningful step in fostering religious and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

The event celebrates the life and teachings of Sant Shadaram Sahib, an important figure in Hinduism. The pilgrimage allows Indian Hindus to visit this sacred site and participate in the festivities, which include prayers, rituals, and cultural events. The visa issuance aligns with the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, aimed at facilitating such visits.

Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires in India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, extended his best wishes to the pilgrims and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to preserving its religious sites. Warraich expressed hope for a “rewarding and fulfilling journey” for all the participants, underscoring the importance of supporting pilgrims during their visit.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

In related news, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar emphasized the importance of mutual efforts in normalizing relations between India and Pakistan. Dar’s statement, “It takes two to tango,” reflects the necessity of both nations working together for progress. This comes as Pakistan continues to seek stronger diplomatic ties, not only with India but also with other regional neighbors.

The Shadani Darbar event symbolizes religious unity and cooperation, demonstrating the potential for cultural exchange despite political tensions. Pilgrims from both countries visiting these sacred shrines contribute to the mutual respect and understanding between India and Pakistan.

Filed under

Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib Sindh

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

What Does It Take For Aircraft To Land In Dense Fog? Here’s How Delhi’s IGI Airport Handles It!

What Does It Take For Aircraft To Land In Dense Fog? Here’s How Delhi’s IGI...

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 15 In Southern Gaza As Ceasefire Negotiations Resume

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 15 In Southern Gaza As Ceasefire Negotiations Resume

Delhi Police Deports 132 Foreign Nationals In 2024 Crackdown On Illegal Overstayers

Delhi Police Deports 132 Foreign Nationals In 2024 Crackdown On Illegal Overstayers

‘Divorce Trends On X’ Amid Yuzvendra Chahal Divorce Rumors

‘Divorce Trends On X’ Amid Yuzvendra Chahal Divorce Rumors

Stampede-like Chaos Erupts At Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Event In Maharashtra’s Thane

Stampede-like Chaos Erupts At Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Event In Maharashtra’s Thane

Entertainment

George Clooney, Wife Amal Preparing To Stay Apart . Here’s why

George Clooney, Wife Amal Preparing To Stay Apart . Here’s why

Jeff Baena, Renowned Filmmaker And Aubrey Plaza’s Husband, Passes Away At 47

Jeff Baena, Renowned Filmmaker And Aubrey Plaza’s Husband, Passes Away At 47

Pongal 2025 Brings A Feast Of Tamil And Telugu Movies To Theaters – Check Out The Movies And Dates Here!

Pongal 2025 Brings A Feast Of Tamil And Telugu Movies To Theaters – Check Out

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Relationship: Divorce Rumors Spark Debate Among Fans

Is There An Ongoing Rift Between Guru Randhawa And T-Series? Singer Says, ‘Big People Face Big Problems’

Is There An Ongoing Rift Between Guru Randhawa And T-Series? Singer Says, ‘Big People Face

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

Zerodha Founder Nithin Kamath Reveals Secret Of 92-Year-Old US Mathematician’s Long Life

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox