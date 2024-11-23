Home
Saturday, November 23, 2024
BJP Led Mahayuti Wins In Maharashtra, PM Modi Congratulates On The Gigantic Win

Shiv Sena workers have begun to celebrate the win outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence as Mahayuti is all set for a victory.

BJP Led Mahayuti Wins In Maharashtra, PM Modi Congratulates On The Gigantic Win

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: The counting of votes has been on since 8 am today and the latest seats won by partiers are:

BJP: 127

INC: 19

SS: 53

NCP: 34

NCP SP: 14

SS UBT: 21

OTH: 20 

Total: 288/288

PM Modi Congratulates Gigantic Win: 

Sharing on the social media handle X, PM Modi congratulates Devendra Fadnavis and the karyakartas. He said, “Spoke to @Dev_Fadnavis and congratulated him on the gigantic win of the Maha Yuti in Maharashtra. Congratulations also to all the karyakartas on this fabulous victory. It is your hard work and grit that has finally rid Maharashtra from the curse of entitled dynasties.”

Shiv Sena workers have begun to celebrate the win outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s residence as Mahayuti is all set for a victory. Bouquets also arrive at the residence of CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde as celebrations begin here.

Also Read: Who Will Be BJP’s Face In Maharashtra? BJP Led Mahayuti Crosses 100 Seats

 

