Fresh Bomb Threats Disrupt Over 70 Flights Across Air India, IndiGo, Vistara, And Akasa

On Thursday, over 70 flights from various Indian airlines were reported to have received bomb threats, leading to significant security responses.

On Thursday, over 70 flights from various Indian airlines were reported to have received bomb threats, leading to significant security responses. Approximately 20 flights each from Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo were affected, while Akasa Air faced threats concerning around 14 of its flights.

IndiGo’s Response

IndiGo Airlines confirmed that 20 of its domestic and international flights received security alerts. The airline stated, “All customers were safely disembarked. We worked closely with the relevant authorities, and standard operating procedures were followed.”

Akasa Air Monitoring Situation

An Akasa Air spokesperson noted that some of their flights received security alerts as well. The spokesperson emphasized that the Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are actively monitoring the situation in coordination with security and regulatory authorities, ensuring that all safety procedures are adhered to.

Government’s Legislative Action

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu revealed that the government is considering legislative measures to address the ongoing issue of bomb threats against airlines. This includes potentially placing individuals responsible for such threats on a no-fly list.

Rising Threats and Investigations

In a troubling trend, more than 150 flights have encountered fake bomb threats over the past eight days, leading to widespread disruptions. Affected airlines include Akasa, Air India, IndiGo, and Vistara, particularly for operations from Delhi. Cybersecurity agencies have already suspended or blocked approximately 10 social media accounts linked to these threats.

Authorities on High Alert

The government has confirmed that law enforcement agencies are investigating all bomb threat cases with serious attention. Minister Naidu underscored the government’s commitment to preventing future incidents and ensuring the safety of air travel.

ALSO READ: Chennai Students Caught Running ‘Breaking Bad’-Style Meth Lab At Home