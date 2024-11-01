Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Pakistan Raises Petrol Price By Rs 1.35 Amid International Market Fluctuations

Pakistan's federal government has announced a hike in petrol prices by Rs 1.35 per litre, effective from today, for the next fortnight, according to a report by The News International.

Pakistan Raises Petrol Price By Rs 1.35 Amid International Market Fluctuations

Pakistan’s federal government has announced a hike in petrol prices by Rs 1.35 per litre, effective from today, for the next fortnight, according to a report by The News International.

This change is in line with the fluctuations in the international market. The new price of petrol now stands at Rs 248.38 per litre, up from Rs 247.03 per litre, according to a notification issued by the Finance Division.

The Finance Division, in a statement issued late Thursday, said, “The Oil [and] Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products, based on the price variation in the international market.”

Notably, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was also increased by Rs 3.85 per litre. The new price now stands at Rs 255.14 per litre, up from Rs 251.29 per litre.

Meanwhile, prices of several other petroleum products have been reduced. The new price of kerosene will be Rs 161.54, down by Rs 1.48 from Rs 163.02 per litre. Likewise, the price of light diesel oil has been reduced by Rs 2.61 from Rs 150.12 to Rs 147.51 per litre, The News International reported.

Petroleum prices for Pakistan are primarily influenced by the escalating international prices linked to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. Due to high smuggling and illegal trade, the country continues to suffer and is dependent on international players for its energy security.

Earlier, on October 1, the government had cut the price of petrol by Rs 2.07 per litre for the next fortnight, bringing the rates down from Rs 249.10 to Rs 247.03 per litre. Oil and gas are major components of Pakistan’s energy mix, meeting over 79 percent of energy needs.

The rise in prices is set to significantly impact the middle and lower classes of the country. The country, which is already reeling under the pressures brought by climate change, hikes in prices, and volatility in international markets, is set to see increased economic stress upon its citizens.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

ALSO READ: Japan Protests UN Panel’s Call To Review Male-Only Imperial Succession Law

Filed under

diesel price increase diesel price Pakistan OGRA petrol rates Pakistan fuel prices Pakistan petrol price hike petrol price Pakistan
Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Young Thug? The Grammy-Winning Rapper Freed After 900-Day Legal Battle Over Drug-Gun Charges

Who Is Young Thug? The Grammy-Winning Rapper Freed After 900-Day Legal Battle Over Drug-Gun Charges

 Eddie Howe Optimistic About Midfield Balance Ahead of Arsenal Clash

 Eddie Howe Optimistic About Midfield Balance Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Delhi Wakes Up In ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality After Diwali, Firecracker Ban Widely Ignored

Delhi Wakes Up In ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality After Diwali, Firecracker Ban Widely Ignored

England’s Struggles Continue As West Indies Dominate

England’s Struggles Continue As West Indies Dominate

OpenAI Launches Real-Time Search Feature in ChatGPT, Taking on Google and Bing

OpenAI Launches Real-Time Search Feature in ChatGPT, Taking on Google and Bing

Entertainment

Who Is Young Thug? The Grammy-Winning Rapper Freed After 900-Day Legal Battle Over Drug-Gun Charges

Who Is Young Thug? The Grammy-Winning Rapper Freed After 900-Day Legal Battle Over Drug-Gun Charges

Game Of Thrones Heads To Hollywood: Warner Bros. Develops Film Set In Westeros

Game Of Thrones Heads To Hollywood: Warner Bros. Develops Film Set In Westeros

Is Sohail Khan’s Ex Seema Sajdeh Dating Her Ex Vikram Ahuja? Here’s Everything We Know

Is Sohail Khan’s Ex Seema Sajdeh Dating Her Ex Vikram Ahuja? Here’s Everything We Know

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune: Prophecy

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune:

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to offer’ Here’s Why

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox