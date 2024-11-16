Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
The Himalyan Echoes Festival Kicks Off With Soulful Melodies Of Bhutanese Folk Music

The Himalayan Echoes inaugarated on 16th November with absolute grandeur with the performance of Bhutanese Folk Music

The Himalyan Echoes Festival Kicks Off With Soulful Melodies Of Bhutanese Folk Music

Nestled in the tranquil beauty of Nainital, the Himalayan Echoes 2024, presented by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and supported by Uttarakhand Tourism, is currently unfolding at the historic Abbotsford Estate, bringing the mountains to life through an immersive celebration of art, culture, and the environment. This vibrant gathering is showcasing distinguished voices, local craftsmanship, and the breathtaking grandeur of the Himalayas. The Himalayan Echoes  inaugarated on 16th November with the Bhutanese Folk Music

With the 2024 edition taking place from November 16–17, the festival is hosting an array of engaging sessions and renowned speakers. Esteemed participants like Pema Samdrup, author Rohini Rana, and Vikas Swarup, author of Slumdog Millionaire, are captivating audiences with their insights and narratives.

The event’s theme, “Creativity, Art, Literature, Mountains” (C.A.L.M), is resonating strongly as discussions unfold on topics ranging from literature and cinema to wildlife conservation. Guests are visiting the Kumaon Bazaar, sampling local delicacies like madua bread and white rajma, and exploring wellness products and crafts infused with Himalayan spices like timur and jamboo.

After the inaugral session, first session began with the performance of traditional Bhutanese folk artforms by Pema Sandrup and Karma Sonam Demath. The performance began with the traditional Bhutanese song called ‘Kakamika’ a traditional Bhutanese song usually sang during the happy moments to make the occassion even more joyous. The theme of the song suggests that the mind should be pure like a milk and straight like an arrow.

The melody of the song was accompanied by a musical instrument called Dramyin, a traditional Bhutanese string instrument which produces sound similar to Sitar.

This performance was followed by another traditional folk song of Bhutan, which deciphers the importance of historical significance of a musical instrument called tolingm which is also called lute. The song describes how this instrument was played to spread empowerment, peace and harmony towards the five directions of the village. This instrument was also played by cow grazers who would use the tune to call back all the cows.

The third performance had a traditional dance form of Eastern Bhutan with a very distinctive dress called ‘Laya’. The performers continued to entertain the audience with the melodies of Bhutanese folk songs, this time they sang a traditional song of a nomads from Eastern Bhutan who belong to the villages of Merak and Saktin. It’s a song which refutes the local diety of Amajomo.

Their final performance was a song called Borse, whicch described the beauty of majestic queen. The performers explained how even though we know beauty isn’t permanent, yet we preserve and appreciate it. By the end of the performance, the artists were shown respect with the token of appreciation.

Read More : Himalayan Echoes: Where Stories and Mountains Converge

