Tragic Jhansi Medical College Fire: One More Rescued Infant Dies Due To Illness

A child who survived the fire passed away due to a pre-existing medical condition unrelated to the fire. Health authorities are investigating the incident to understand the cause of the fire and assess safety measures.

A heartbreaking incident unfolded at Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, where a devastating fire in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) left several children fighting for their lives. While the fire claimed the lives of 10 children, one of the rescued infants has sadly passed away due to illness, not related to the fire, hospital officials confirmed on Monday.

Fire Breaks Out in NICU, 49 Children Affected

The fire broke out unexpectedly late Friday night in the NICU, where 49 vulnerable infants were receiving care. The staff and emergency responders managed to rescue 39 children, but tragically, 10 children lost their lives due to suffocation or burns.

In the aftermath, 37 children remain under intensive care, with doctors and medical staff working tirelessly to provide treatment.

One More Rescued Infant Dies from Pre-existing Illness

On Sunday night, another child, one of the 39 rescued, passed away despite efforts to save them. According to Dr. Narendra Singh Sengar, Principal of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, this death was not related to the fire. He clarified that the child, born in Jalaun and referred to the Jhansi facility due to a medical condition, had been suffering from hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, a severe brain injury caused by lack of oxygen. The child’s condition had been critical prior to the fire.

“The child died due to illness, and this was not connected to the fire incident,” Dr. Sengar explained. He added that the child’s parents, Vishal and Muskan, had been informed of the situation.

Investigation Underway: Health Authorities Respond

The tragic incident has sparked concern and prompted an immediate investigation. On Monday, the Director-General of Health and Medical Services, along with his team, visited the medical college to assess the damage caused by the fire and to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. A thorough review of the fire-affected NICU is underway.

Dr. Sengar reassured the public that the remaining 37 children are being closely monitored and treated for their injuries, with a focus on providing them with the best possible care.

A Community in Mourning

The fire at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College has sent shockwaves through Jhansi and surrounding areas, with many expressing their condolences for the affected families. Local authorities, along with health officials, are working to ensure such a tragedy does not happen again and are focusing on improving safety protocols in medical facilities.