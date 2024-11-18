Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Tragic Jhansi Medical College Fire: One More Rescued Infant Dies Due To Illness

A child who survived the fire passed away due to a pre-existing medical condition unrelated to the fire. Health authorities are investigating the incident to understand the cause of the fire and assess safety measures.

Tragic Jhansi Medical College Fire: One More Rescued Infant Dies Due To Illness

A heartbreaking incident unfolded at Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, where a devastating fire in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) left several children fighting for their lives. While the fire claimed the lives of 10 children, one of the rescued infants has sadly passed away due to illness, not related to the fire, hospital officials confirmed on Monday.

Fire Breaks Out in NICU, 49 Children Affected

The fire broke out unexpectedly late Friday night in the NICU, where 49 vulnerable infants were receiving care. The staff and emergency responders managed to rescue 39 children, but tragically, 10 children lost their lives due to suffocation or burns.

In the aftermath, 37 children remain under intensive care, with doctors and medical staff working tirelessly to provide treatment.

One More Rescued Infant Dies from Pre-existing Illness

On Sunday night, another child, one of the 39 rescued, passed away despite efforts to save them. According to Dr. Narendra Singh Sengar, Principal of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, this death was not related to the fire. He clarified that the child, born in Jalaun and referred to the Jhansi facility due to a medical condition, had been suffering from hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, a severe brain injury caused by lack of oxygen. The child’s condition had been critical prior to the fire.

“The child died due to illness, and this was not connected to the fire incident,” Dr. Sengar explained. He added that the child’s parents, Vishal and Muskan, had been informed of the situation.

Investigation Underway: Health Authorities Respond

The tragic incident has sparked concern and prompted an immediate investigation. On Monday, the Director-General of Health and Medical Services, along with his team, visited the medical college to assess the damage caused by the fire and to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. A thorough review of the fire-affected NICU is underway.

Dr. Sengar reassured the public that the remaining 37 children are being closely monitored and treated for their injuries, with a focus on providing them with the best possible care.

A Community in Mourning

The fire at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College has sent shockwaves through Jhansi and surrounding areas, with many expressing their condolences for the affected families. Local authorities, along with health officials, are working to ensure such a tragedy does not happen again and are focusing on improving safety protocols in medical facilities.

Filed under

Jhansi Medical College fire Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College Neonatal ICU fire in Jhansi NICU fire incident
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

Entertainment

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should ….’

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star Cast Here

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox