Mahakumbh 2025: More Than 2.5 Million Devotees Visit Mela On Saturday

The grand Mahakumbh Mela, a spiritual gathering held once every 144 years after 12 ‘Purna’ Kumbh Melas, began in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on January 13, 2025. This extraordinary festival has already seen a record-breaking turnout of devotees, with over 7 crore people taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam by Friday. The Mahakumbh will culminate on Maha Shivaratri, February 26, 2025, with several key bathing dates planned for the devotees.

Key Bathing Dates for Devotees during Mahakumbh

The festival is marked by sacred rituals, including the ‘Shahi Snan’ or royal bath. The upcoming important dates are:

January 29 : Mauni Amavasya

: Mauni Amavasya February 3 : Basant Panchami

: Basant Panchami February 12 : Maghi Purnima

: Maghi Purnima February 26: Maha Shivaratri

Renowned spiritual leader Morari Bapu, who has joined the festival, expressed his excitement, saying, “I am very happy and I have arrived for ‘Katha’ at the Mahakumbh. The arrangements for the Mahakumbh are very good. I am very excited as it is a very big festival for the ‘Sanatan Dharma’ and the spiritual world.”

Over 73 Million Devotees Attend Mahakumbh Mela So Far

According to data from the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 73 million pilgrims have attended the Mahakumbh within the first five days. On Saturday alone, over 2.5 million people participated, with over 1 million Kalpvasis and 3.5 million devotees taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam.

12 Jyotirlingas Made from Rudraksha Beads at Mahakumbh

A highlight of this year’s Mahakumbh is the 12 Jyotirlingas created from an astonishing 7.51 crore Rudraksha beads. These structures in Shiv Nagari have drawn significant attention.

Standing 11 feet high, 9 feet wide, and 7 feet thick, the Jyotirlingas are adorned with a garland of Rudraksha beads. Mauni Baba, a devotee involved in the project, shared the inspiration behind it: “With the aim of eradicating terrorism and protecting Bangladeshi Hindus, an iron Shivling was made, and Rudraksha beads were then placed on it.” He added, “For 37 years, I have been making Shivlings out of Rudraksha and worshipping them. White, black, and red Rudraksha, ranging from one Mukhi to 26 Mukhi, have been used in the Jyotirlingas here.”

ISKCON Serves Food to One Lakh Pilgrims Daily at Mahakumbh

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), in partnership with the Adani Group, has been providing free meals to pilgrims. Madhukant Das, Director (CSR) at ISKCON, stated, “Our kitchen prepares food for 30,000-35,000 people in one session, and over one lakh people are served daily in three sessions.” This initiative ensures that pilgrims can focus on their spiritual journey without worrying about basic necessities.

Rajnath Singh Praises UP Government for Mahakumbh’s Organisation

After taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the seamless management of the Mahakumbh.

“Today, after taking a bath in the Sangam, I feel very fulfilled. This festival is a celebration of Indian culture and the spiritual experience of Sanatan Dharma, based on ancient Vedic astronomical events. People from different castes and races, from across the country and the world, come here with a sense of oneness,” Singh said.

A Celebration of Faith and Unity

The Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj continues to draw millions of devotees from across the globe, celebrating the rich traditions of Sanatan Dharma. With its grand scale, efficient arrangements, and spiritual significance, the event serves as a reminder of India’s deep-rooted cultural heritage and unity in diversity. As the festival progresses, it promises to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of those who participate.