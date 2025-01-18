Home
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Parents Demand Death Sentence For RG Kar Medical College Rape And Murder Accused Sanjoy Roy

As the Sealdah court in Kolkata prepares to deliver its verdict in the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case, the parents of the victim are seeking the death penalty for the prime accused, Sanjoy Roy. (Read more below)

Parents Demand Death Sentence For RG Kar Medical College Rape And Murder Accused Sanjoy Roy

The parents of the 31-year-old female trainee doctor, whose tragic death in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case shocked the nation, have demanded nothing less than the death penalty for the prime accused, Sanjoy Roy. As the Sealdah court in Kolkata is set to announce its verdict today, the parents have expressed their unwavering hope for justice, seeking the maximum punishment for Roy.

The body of the victim was discovered in the seminar hall of the government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in August 2024, sparking nationwide protests and outrage. The shocking crime led to widespread demands for swift justice and better protection for women in India.

The chargesheet in the case was filed on October 7, 2024, before the Additional District and Sessions Court, Sealdah. In their statement to News18, the victim’s parents shared their deep anguish, saying, “Five months or five years later, it does not matter. We are living for justice. We have nothing left in our lives now. We hope Roy will get capital punishment.” The parents also questioned the involvement of others, adding, “There was biological evidence that Roy was present at the spot, but we don’t believe that he was the only one.”

Under Indian law, the death penalty is the highest form of punishment, typically awarded in cases of heinous crimes such as terrorism or murder. The penalty is executed by hanging the convict. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which came into effect on July 1, 2024, also provides for the death penalty under specific provisions for crimes like murder (Section 103 of BNS, equivalent to Section 302 of IPC), and for repeat offenders of sexual crimes, such as in the case of Roy, under Section 71 of BNS (equivalent to Section 376E of IPC).

Capital punishment remains a contentious issue in India, with strong opinions from both its supporters and abolitionists. A report titled “Death Penalty in India: Annual Statistics Report” by Project 39A of National Law University, Delhi, showed a troubling rise in death sentences awarded in the country. In 2023, 120 death sentences were handed down, with the highest number of convictions for crimes involving sexual offenses. Uttar Pradesh led the country with 33 death sentences, followed by other states like Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The case has brought the focus back to the issue of the death penalty, with many citizens calling for tougher punishments for those involved in such heinous acts. The parents of the victim have also raised concerns about the possibility of Roy not being the only one responsible for the crime, and they are hopeful that the verdict today will provide the justice their daughter deserves.

ALSO READ: RG Kar Rape And Murder Case Accused Sanjay Roy Proven Guilty

