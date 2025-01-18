RG Kar Rape And Murder Case Accused Sanjay Roy Proven Guilty

In a significant verdict, a sessions court in Kolkata has convicted Sanjoy Roy, the primary accused in the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case, for his involvement in the heinous crime.
Sessions judge Anirban Das stated that the maximum possible sentence for Roy would be the death penalty, while the minimum possible sentence would be life imprisonment.
Roy was arrested following the brutal assault and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s prestigious RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, an incident that had sent shockwaves across the city and the medical fraternity.
Conviction Based on Forensic Evidence
The court’s decision was heavily reliant on forensic evidence, with DNA samples collected from the victim matching Roy’s profile, thereby conclusively establishing his involvement in the crime. The scientific findings played a pivotal role in securing the conviction.
Sentencing Scheduled for Monday (Jan 20)
The hearing for Roy’s sentencing has been scheduled for Monday, where the court will determine the quantum of punishment. Given the gravity of the crime, legal experts believe that Roy could face stringent penalties, possibly extending to life imprisonment or even the death penalty.
The tragic incident involving the young doctor had sparked widespread outrage, with demands for swift justice from both the medical community and the general public. The case also raised serious questions about the safety of professionals working in public institutions and the need for stronger security measures.
The Brutal Rape And Murder Case That Stunned The Nation
On an ordinary August morning in 2024, a horrifying discovery at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital turned into a case that captured the nation’s attention. The body of a 31-year-old junior doctor was found in the seminar hall on the hospital’s fourth floor, sparking outrage and nationwide protests.
August 9, 2024: The Tragedy Unfolds
The trainee doctor was found lifeless with evidence of a brutal assault. Postmortem reports later revealed 16 external and nine internal injuries, confirming that she had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death. The accused, Sanjay Roy, a 28-year-old traffic police volunteer, was arrested the following day.
What began as a local tragedy quickly escalated into a nationwide call for justice. Medical professionals across the country, led by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), organized protests and strikes, demanding safety measures for healthcare workers and swift justice for their fallen colleague.
Protests and Administrative Fallout
The gruesome incident ignited protests in Kolkata and beyond. Doctors and medical students held demonstrations, shutting down elective medical services across India. Protestors called out the lapses in security at RG Kar Medical College and demanded accountability from the hospital’s administration.
The state government, facing intense public pressure, transferred the hospital’s superintendent just days after the incident. The hospital’s principal, Sandip Ghosh, resigned soon after. However, these actions failed to quell public anger, as demands for a transparent investigation grew louder.
The CBI Takes Over
Distrusting the local police’s ability to handle the case impartially, the victim’s family and supporters filed a petition with the Calcutta High Court, calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. The High Court granted the request, and the CBI officially took charge of the case on August 14.
As the investigation gained momentum, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) stepped in, highlighting visible signs of a struggle on the victim’s body. Meanwhile, protests escalated into political movements, with rallies and strikes disrupting normal life across the state.
Controversy Surrounding Evidence
The case faced further complications when the CBI alleged evidence tampering. Sandip Ghosh, the former hospital principal, was arrested on charges of attempting to alter the crime scene. Additionally, the officer-in-charge of the Tala police station, Abhijit Mondal, was accused of delaying the filing of the first information report (FIR) and was also detained.
Despite these arrests, setbacks plagued the investigation. In December 2024, the court granted bail to both Ghosh and Mondal, citing the CBI’s failure to file chargesheets within the required timeframe.
Justice Delayed but Not Forgotten
While the sessions court in Sealdah is now set to deliver its judgment, the case has become a symbol of the broader struggle for justice and safety in the healthcare sector. The victim’s death has sparked a larger conversation about protecting professionals in high-risk environments and addressing systemic flaws in law enforcement and hospital administration.
