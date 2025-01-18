RG Kar Rape And Murder Case Accused Sanjay Roy Proven Guilty

In a significant verdict, a sessions court in Kolkata has convicted Sanjoy Roy, the primary accused in the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case, for his involvement in the heinous crime.

Sessions judge Anirban Das stated that the maximum possible sentence for Roy would be the death penalty, while the minimum possible sentence would be life imprisonment.

Roy was arrested following the brutal assault and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s prestigious RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, an incident that had sent shockwaves across the city and the medical fraternity.

Conviction Based on Forensic Evidence

#BREAKING A sessions court in Kolkata has held main accused Sanjoy Roy as GUILTY in the RG Kar rape-murder case. The trial in the case had commenced on November 12, and concluded on January 9th.#RGKar #Kolkata #KolkataDoctor #WestBengal #RGKarMCH #KolkataDoctorDeath https://t.co/4D7zz9U2yK — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 18, 2025

The court’s decision was heavily reliant on forensic evidence, with DNA samples collected from the victim matching Roy’s profile, thereby conclusively establishing his involvement in the crime. The scientific findings played a pivotal role in securing the conviction.

Sentencing Scheduled for Monday (Jan 20)

The hearing for Roy’s sentencing has been scheduled for Monday, where the court will determine the quantum of punishment. Given the gravity of the crime, legal experts believe that Roy could face stringent penalties, possibly extending to life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

The tragic incident involving the young doctor had sparked widespread outrage, with demands for swift justice from both the medical community and the general public. The case also raised serious questions about the safety of professionals working in public institutions and the need for stronger security measures.

The Brutal Rape And Murder Case That Stunned The Nation