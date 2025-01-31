Home
Friday, January 31, 2025
Mixing Ash Into Bhandara Food In Maha Kumbh, Police Inspector Suspended

A police officer in Uttar Pradesh was suspended on Thursday after a viral video surfaced, allegedly showing him mixing ash into food being prepared for devotees at a Bhandara (community feast) during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Mixing Ash Into Bhandara Food In Maha Kumbh, Police Inspector Suspended


A police officer in Uttar Pradesh was suspended on Thursday after a viral video surfaced, allegedly showing him mixing ash into food being prepared for devotees at a Bhandara (community feast) during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The officer in question, identified as Station House Officer (SHO) Brijesh Kumar Tiwari of Soraon, was suspended following an official inquiry, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat of Ganga Nagar.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage

The footage, widely circulated on social media, reportedly captures a police officer adding ash to food being cooked over a stove. The incident triggered widespread outrage, with users calling for strict action.

A social media user posted the video on platform X (formerly Twitter), tagging the DCP Ganga Nagar’s official account and demanding immediate action against the officer. In response, the DCP’s account acknowledged the incident and confirmed that SHO Tiwari had been suspended following a report submitted by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Soraon.

Official Action and Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched departmental proceedings against the officer, and further investigation is expected to determine the full extent of the incident. The incident has raised concerns about food safety and law enforcement conduct at large religious gatherings.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious congregations in the world, draws millions of devotees, making such incidents particularly sensitive. Officials have assured strict measures to prevent any recurrence of such acts.

