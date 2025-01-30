Home
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Maha Kumbh Stampede: CM Yogi Imposes Vehicle Ban, Cancels VVIP Passes To Ensure Safety

A ban on four-wheeler entry until February 4 and the cancellation of VVIP passes are among the major steps taken to ensure the safety of devotees.

In the wake of the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which claimed at least 30 lives and left over 60 injured, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced stringent measures to ensure better crowd management and traffic control. The government has imposed a strict ban on the entry of four-wheelers into the city until February 4, aiming to prevent further congestion and enhance safety measures for devotees.

CM Yogi directed officers to remain vigilant in major cities like Varanasi, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, and Mirzapur, from where a large influx of pilgrims is expected in the coming days. He emphasized the need for creating holding areas at district borders and effectively using barricading to regulate the crowd flow. The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of proper parking arrangements in the Mela area to prevent bottlenecks.

Key Guidelines Announced:

  1. No-vehicle zone in the Mela area–Entry of all types of vehicles is strictly prohibited.
  2. VVIP passes cancelled–No special passes will allow vehicle entry into the city.
  3. Implementation of a one-way traffic system–Ensuring smooth movement of pilgrims.
  4. Restriction on vehicles from adjoining districts–Four-wheelers from nearby areas will be stopped at district borders.
  5. Complete ban till February 4–The restriction on vehicle entry will remain in place until this date.

Opposition Criticisms

The unfortunate incident has provided the Opposition with an opportunity to criticize the state government, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blaming the mishap on what he called ‘VIP culture.’ He accused the Yogi administration of prioritizing VIP movement over the safety of ordinary devotees, urging the government to take necessary steps to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The ‘VIP culture’ argument gained traction after the presence of high-profile individuals such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath, and international celebrities like Coldplay’s Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson was noted at the Kumbh Mela. Critics argue that excessive focus on VIP arrangements may have contributed to the mismanagement of crowd control.

Following the tragic stampede at Sangam Nose during the second Amrit Snan early on Wednesday, CM Yogi has urged pilgrims to avoid overcrowding and use designated ghats for the holy dip. Recognizing the massive turnout—over 8 crore devotees in Prayagraj, with 5.5 crore participating in the ritual bath on Tuesday—he acknowledged that some devotees tried to cross barricades, leading to injuries and chaos.

The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment, and the administration has ramped up efforts to prevent any further mishaps. Spiritual leaders and monastic orders have agreed to cooperate, ensuring that pilgrims get priority in performing religious rituals. With stringent measures now in place, the authorities are hopeful that the remaining days of the Maha Kumbh will proceed safely and smoothly.

