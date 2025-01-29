Home
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Reunion At Maha Kumbh After 27 Years: Jharkhand Family Reunites With Lost Member Gangasagar Yadav After 1998

A heartwarming yet mysterious reunion unfolded at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, as a Jharkhand family claimed to have found their missing relative, Gangasagar Yadav, after 27 years. The discovery has sparked a quest to confirm his identity through DNA testing, after years of unanswered questions.

A heartwarming reunion unfolded at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, as a Jharkhand family claimed to have found their missing relative.

A heartwarming reunion unfolded at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, as a Jharkhand family claimed to have found their missing relative.


A remarkable reunion unfolded at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday, as a Jharkhand family claimed to have found their missing relative, Gangasagar Yadav, after 27 long years of searching.

The Mystery of Gangasagar’s Disappearance

Gangasagar Yadav, now 65, was initially lost in 1998 when he went to Patna and suddenly vanished without a trace. His family had been searching for him ever since, but to no avail. His wife, Dhanwa Devi, was left to raise their two sons, Kamlesh and Vimlesh, without his support.

Gangasagar’s disappearance was a constant source of grief for his family. “Over the years, we lost hope of ever seeing him again,” said his younger brother, Murli Yadav. “We had accepted the possibility that he was gone for good.”

The Unexpected Discovery at Maha Kumbh Mela

However, hope was reignited when a relative who attended the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj noticed a man resembling Gangasagar. The relative promptly took a photograph of the individual, which was sent to the family. Murli Yadav, along with Dhanwa Devi and their sons, immediately traveled to Prayagraj, determined to confirm if the man was indeed their missing loved one.

Upon arriving at the Kumbh Mela, the family confronted Baba Rajkumar, who they believed was Gangasagar. But despite their recognition, Baba Rajkumar, a self-proclaimed sadhu, refused to acknowledge his past life. He denied being Gangasagar Yadav and instead introduced himself as a Sadhu from Varanasi, accompanied by a Sadhvi.

Claims and Evidence: Maha Kumbh Mela Police Steps In

Despite Baba Rajkumar’s denials, the family remained convinced that the man before them was Gangasagar. They pointed to several distinctive features that seemed to match the missing man: his long teeth, an injury on his forehead, and a noticeable scar on his knee, all of which they recalled from his earlier life.

In an effort to confirm the identity, Dhanwa Devi and Murli Yadav alerted the Kumbh Mela police about their claims and requested a DNA test to verify whether Baba Rajkumar was, in fact, Gangasagar.

“We are prepared to wait until the end of the Kumbh Mela,” Murli Yadav explained. “If necessary, we will insist on a DNA test. If the test doesn’t match, we will issue an apology to Baba Rajkumar.”

While some family members have returned home, others are still at the Mela, closely monitoring Baba Rajkumar and the Sadhvi. If the DNA test supports their claims, they are ready to take legal action, seeking a formal resolution to the matter.

With inputs from agencies.

Also Read: UP Minister Calls Maha Kumbh Stampede ‘A Minor Incident’, Sparks Controversy: ‘Choti Choti Ghatnaye’

Filed under

Maha Kumbh 2025

