A deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, claiming at least 30 lives, has sparked controversy after Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad called it a "minor mishap." The tragic incident occurred during the Mauni Amavasya festivities, drawing political and public outcry over crowd management.

In the aftermath of the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which led to the deaths of at least 30 people, Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad sparked controversy by describing the incident as a “minor mishap.”

The stampede occurred on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, a significant day during the Kumbh Mela when millions of pilgrims gather to take a holy dip in the Sangam. As pilgrims jostled for space, the chaotic crowd led to the deadly stampede.

“Jaha itne bade bade ayojan hote hain, toh choti moti kahin koi ghatnayein ho jaati hain,” Nishad remarked, roughly translating to, “In such large gatherings, minor mishaps are inevitable.” He later expressed sorrow, calling the incident “sad.”

Nishad’s Grief and Government Response

Despite his earlier statement, Nishad expressed his condolences for the loss of life. “It is a sad situation,” he said, emphasizing the difficulty of managing such a massive crowd. Nishad, who is also the chief of the Nishad Party, reassured the public that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was personally overseeing the matter.

He also advised the public not to believe in rumors, suggesting, “One should take a bath wherever one finds space.”

Casualties and Injuries from the Maha Kumbh Stampede

At least 30 individuals lost their lives, and 90 others were injured in the pre-dawn stampede. According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna, 25 bodies have been identified so far, with the remaining yet to be recognized.

Authorities are investigating the causes behind the tragedy, but the incident has raised concerns about crowd management at such a large-scale event.

Opposition Demands Accountability for Maha Kumbh Stampede

The tragedy also prompted political responses, particularly from opposition leaders. Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Yogi Adityanath government over the incident, accusing it of mismanagement. He demanded that those who had earlier boasted about “world-class arrangements” for the Mahakumbh take moral responsibility and resign from their posts.

Yadav called for greater oversight of the event, suggesting that the army should take charge of the management at the Mahakumbh to prevent further incidents.

