UP CM Yogi Adityanath Gets Emotional Over Death of 30 Devotees in Mahakumbh Stampede, Orders Judicial Probe

Millions gathered for the sacred Mauni Amavasya Snan at Mahakumbh, but tragedy struck when barricades collapsed under the pressure of an overwhelming crowd, claiming 30 lives. As the Uttar Pradesh government orders a judicial probe, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vows accountability and justice for the victims.

In a tragic incident during the Mauni Amavasya Snan at the Mahakumbh, 30 pilgrims lost their lives as barricades collapsed due to overwhelming crowds. The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the accident while also ensuring an in-depth police investigation to determine its causes.

Judicial Inquiry Commission Formed

In response to the accident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has constituted a three-member judicial commission to investigate the incident. The commission will be chaired by former judge Harsh Kumar, with former Director General of Police V.K. Gupta and retired IAS officer D.K. Singh as members. The panel is expected to submit a detailed report within a specified timeline.

The Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) will visit Prayagraj on Thursday to personally review the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Mahakumbh Stampede: CM Gets Emotional, Calls for Accountability

Addressing the media with a choked voice and moist eyes, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives.

“This accident happened due to heavy crowds and the breaking of barricades. The administration had held several review meetings, yet how did this happen? There will be a thorough investigation,” he stated.

He further emphasized the need for accountability: “Despite extensive preparations, this tragedy is deeply sorrowful. We must ensure such an incident never happens again.”

Compensation for Families of Mahakumbh Stampede Victims

The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia compensation of ₹25 lakh to the families of each of the deceased.

“The government has taken immediate steps. Apart from the compensation, the Chief Secretary and DGP have been instructed to visit the site and investigate. They will take stock of the situation and submit a report,” he added.

Following the accident, ambulance services and police personnel reached the scene within five minutes, swiftly transporting the injured to hospitals. At least 36 people are currently receiving treatment in Prayagraj, while others have been taken by their families for further care.

Despite the tragedy, the sacred Amrit Snan continued smoothly, with approximately 8 crore devotees participating in the ritual alongside saints of all Akharas and Shankaracharya.

CM Closely Monitored the Situation from War Room

From 3:30 AM onwards, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath maintained constant communication with officials, monitoring the situation from the war room. He provided regular updates on the accident, relief measures, and rescue operations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking with him four times over the phone. Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda were also kept informed.

Senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, DGP, Principal Secretary Home, and ADG Law and Order, remained stationed in the war room alongside the Chief Minister to oversee rescue operations and crowd control measures.

Unprecedented Crowds in Prayagraj

The Mahakumbh witnessed an overwhelming crowd of more than 8 crore devotees on Wednesday. To manage the influx, the administration coordinated extensively, temporarily holding back pilgrims from Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, and Kaushambi until the Akharas’ Amrit Snan was completed. The rush at railway stations was immense, prompting Indian Railways to deploy over 300 trains, including special services. Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation ran more than 8,000 buses to facilitate the movement of pilgrims.

