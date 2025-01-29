Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Gets Emotional Over Death of 30 Devotees in Mahakumbh Stampede, Orders Judicial Probe

Millions gathered for the sacred Mauni Amavasya Snan at Mahakumbh, but tragedy struck when barricades collapsed under the pressure of an overwhelming crowd, claiming 30 lives. As the Uttar Pradesh government orders a judicial probe, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vows accountability and justice for the victims.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Gets Emotional Over Death of 30 Devotees in Mahakumbh Stampede, Orders Judicial Probe

Millions gathered for the sacred Mauni Amavasya Snan at Mahakumbh, but tragedy struck when barricades collapsed under the pressure.


In a tragic incident during the Mauni Amavasya Snan at the Mahakumbh, 30 pilgrims lost their lives as barricades collapsed due to overwhelming crowds. The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the accident while also ensuring an in-depth police investigation to determine its causes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Judicial Inquiry Commission Formed

In response to the accident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has constituted a three-member judicial commission to investigate the incident. The commission will be chaired by former judge Harsh Kumar, with former Director General of Police V.K. Gupta and retired IAS officer D.K. Singh as members. The panel is expected to submit a detailed report within a specified timeline.

The Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) will visit Prayagraj on Thursday to personally review the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mahakumbh Stampede: CM Gets Emotional, Calls for Accountability

Addressing the media with a choked voice and moist eyes, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives.

“This accident happened due to heavy crowds and the breaking of barricades. The administration had held several review meetings, yet how did this happen? There will be a thorough investigation,” he stated.

He further emphasized the need for accountability: “Despite extensive preparations, this tragedy is deeply sorrowful. We must ensure such an incident never happens again.”

Compensation for Families of Mahakumbh Stampede Victims

The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia compensation of ₹25 lakh to the families of each of the deceased.

“The government has taken immediate steps. Apart from the compensation, the Chief Secretary and DGP have been instructed to visit the site and investigate. They will take stock of the situation and submit a report,” he added.

Following the accident, ambulance services and police personnel reached the scene within five minutes, swiftly transporting the injured to hospitals. At least 36 people are currently receiving treatment in Prayagraj, while others have been taken by their families for further care.

Despite the tragedy, the sacred Amrit Snan continued smoothly, with approximately 8 crore devotees participating in the ritual alongside saints of all Akharas and Shankaracharya.

CM Closely Monitored the Situation from War Room

From 3:30 AM onwards, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath maintained constant communication with officials, monitoring the situation from the war room. He provided regular updates on the accident, relief measures, and rescue operations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking with him four times over the phone. Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda were also kept informed.

Senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, DGP, Principal Secretary Home, and ADG Law and Order, remained stationed in the war room alongside the Chief Minister to oversee rescue operations and crowd control measures.

Unprecedented Crowds in Prayagraj

The Mahakumbh witnessed an overwhelming crowd of more than 8 crore devotees on Wednesday. To manage the influx, the administration coordinated extensively, temporarily holding back pilgrims from Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, and Kaushambi until the Akharas’ Amrit Snan was completed. The rush at railway stations was immense, prompting Indian Railways to deploy over 300 trains, including special services. Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation ran more than 8,000 buses to facilitate the movement of pilgrims.

Also Read: Watch: Massive Influx Of Devotees At Varanasi Cantt Station For Mahakumbh Amrit Snan On Mauni Amavasya

Filed under

mahakumbh yogi adityanath

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UP Minister Calls Maha Kumbh Stampede ‘A Minor Incident’, Sparks Controversy: ‘Choti Choti Ghatnaye’

UP Minister Calls Maha Kumbh Stampede ‘A Minor Incident’, Sparks Controversy: ‘Choti Choti Ghatnaye’

Delhi Opinion Poll: How Satisfied Are Delhiites With Garbage Disposal Ahead Of Elections?| Statistically Speaking

Delhi Opinion Poll: How Satisfied Are Delhiites With Garbage Disposal Ahead Of Elections?| Statistically Speaking

Who Is Mary Richardson Kennedy? Trump’s Health Secretary Nominee RFK Jr. Blames Late Wife For His Infidelity: ‘I Was Being Abused at Home’

Who Is Mary Richardson Kennedy? Trump’s Health Secretary Nominee RFK Jr. Blames Late Wife For...

Delhi Opinion Poll: How Delhiites Rate The City’s Cleanliness Ahead Of Elections? | Statistically Speaking

Delhi Opinion Poll: How Delhiites Rate The City’s Cleanliness Ahead Of Elections? | Statistically Speaking

15 Year Old Boy With An 8 Kilo Cancerous Tumour Saved: Ayushman Bharat Success

15 Year Old Boy With An 8 Kilo Cancerous Tumour Saved: Ayushman Bharat Success

Entertainment

Coldplay Concerts Highlight Contradictions In India’s Economic Trends

Coldplay Concerts Highlight Contradictions In India’s Economic Trends

Ibrahim Ali Khan To Debut With Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Internet Reacts, ‘Nepomama’

Ibrahim Ali Khan To Debut With Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Internet Reacts, ‘Nepomama’

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt In Mumbai

‘We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims,’ Saif Ali Khan Was Once Told During House Hunt

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox