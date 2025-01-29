Watch: Massive Influx Of Devotees At Varanasi Cantt Station For Mahakumbh Amrit Snan On Mauni Amavasya

The Varanasi Cantt Railway Station has emerged as one of the busiest transit points. As it is the primary departure point for pilgrims from any part of India heading towards Prayagraj, special trains run during peak hours, which are increasingly failing to accommodate people.

The floodgates in Prayagraj have opened to welcome a large number of devotees from all over the country, as the second Amrit Snan (holy dip) of the Maha Kumbh Mela takes place on Mauni Amavasya, January 29, 2025. This is one of the most important and sacred days of the year, drawing millions of pilgrims to the city for this special event.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On this auspicious day, people gather to take a dip in the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet. It is believed that bathing in these waters helps purify the soul, removing sins and evils.

With each passing hour, the crowd grows larger as devotees from all over India join the Maha Kumbh Mela, which happens once every 12 years. The scene is a mix of organized chaos as thousands of pilgrims prepare to immerse themselves in the holy waters, offer prayers, and take part in the rituals that have been passed down for generations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Crowds at the Varanasi Cantt Station

The Varanasi Cantt Railway Station has emerged as one of the busiest transit points. As it is the primary departure point for pilgrims from any part of India heading towards Prayagraj, special trains run during peak hours, which are increasingly failing to accommodate people. Even these services are getting saturated now, while regular trains are grossly overcrowded. As a result, stations are packed, with travelers spilling onto platforms and trains in the hope of securing a seat or space on any train heading to Prayagraj.



To handle this pressure, eight special trains are deployed by the railway administration; however, this crowd continues to swell, which poses a problem. Thousands of devotees are arriving at Varanasi, taking the holy dip at Ganges, and offering puja at Kashi Vishwanath Temple before reaching Prayagraj for Mauni Amavasya.

Security Arrangements and Prayagraj

In response to the massive influx of visitors, Prayagraj authorities have made elaborate security arrangements. The city is under close surveillance, with personnel from the Uttar Pradesh Police, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Government Railway Police (GRP) deployed at key points, including railway stations and ghats. Special teams are stationed to ensure the safety of the devotees and prevent any untoward incidents amidst the vast crowds.

The Triveni Sangam, where the Amrit Snan takes place, is also heavily supervised. The administration has put up additional barricades, crowd control mechanisms, and emergency medical services in case of any mishaps. Volunteers are helping the pilgrims, ensuring that they perform the right rituals and can safely navigate the crowded ghats.

The Mauni Amavasya at the Kumbh

For millions of devotees, the dip at Kumbh Mela on Mauni Amavasya promises salvation from the soul. The devotees sit in absolute silence (Mauna) while deep spiritual practices and meditation take place, believing that this is a day to purify the self. By the time dusk falls, pilgrims in millions will arrive at the Sangam, which is an awe-inspiring view- devotion, faith, and reverence.

With so many pilgrims and the intensity of their devotion, the event is one of the largest gatherings in the world. Although the crowd size is massive, the spirit of unity and collective faith is palpable among the devotees, with each person contributing to the energy of the sacred occasion.

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh Stampede: Yogi Adityanath Finally Breaks Silence, Reveals PM Modi Spoke To Him At Least 4 Times