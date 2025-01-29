Home
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Maha Kumbh Stampede: Yogi Adityanath Finally Breaks Silence, Reveals PM Modi Spoke To Him At Least 4 Times

Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath multiple times and is closely monitoring the situation in Prayagraj.

Maha Kumbh Stampede: Yogi Adityanath Finally Breaks Silence, Reveals PM Modi Spoke To Him At Least 4 Times

PM Modi Yogi Adityanath


Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath broke his silence on the unfortunate Maha Kumbh Stampede. He told the media, “PM Modi Spoke To Me At Least 4 Times.”

He also urged the devotees to not to believe in any kind of rumours.

The incident occurred when a barrier collapsed as tens of thousands of devotees gathered at Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, the day of the “second Shahi Snan.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has contacted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the second time within an hour and is closely monitoring the situation in Prayagraj.

During his conversation with CM Yogi, PM Modi reviewed the situation and urged immediate action for support. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reached out to CM Yogi, offering all necessary assistance from the central government.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president, Mahant Ravindra Puti, confirmed that the seers have decided to call off their Amrit Snan for Mauni Amavasya.

Traditionally, Akharas from the Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen sects take the holy dip in a specific order following a grand procession to the Sangam Ghat. However, Acharya Maha Mandleshwar of the Juna Akhara announced that their akhara would skip the procession and instead take part in a symbolic snan.

Hindu seer Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji urged devotees to avoid crowding the Sangam Ghat and to stay in their camps for safety, as the area was overcrowded.

Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur mentioned that he refrained from going to the Sangam Ghat due to the large crowds, stating that the entire Ganga and Yamuna rivers were sacred at this time.

Kailashananda Giri of the Panchayati Niranjani Akhara revealed that their council would hold the shahi snan on February 2, coinciding with Basant Panchami.

Mahamandleshwar of the Panchayati Akhara Shri Niranjani criticized the district administration over the stampede, which has claimed the lives of at least 10 people, and questioned why the Army wasn’t given charge of security instead of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

He also criticized the administrative system, claiming that it had tarnished the Kumbh’s reputation.

ALSO READ: What Led To The Maha Kumbh Stampede? Multiple Feared Dead After Lakhs Of Devotees Throng To Ghats For Amrit Snan

Filed under

Maha Kumbh 2025 PM Modi Trending news yogi adityanath

