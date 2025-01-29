Around 5 crore pilgrims unexpectedly converged at the Triveni Sangam Ghat around midnight, overwhelming the security and crowd management systems.

A tragic stampede-like situation unfolded at the Sangam nose area during the Maha Kumbh Mela in the early hours of Wednesday, January 29, leading to fears that over 10 people may have lost their lives.

The number is yet to be confirmed. The exact number of injured individuals remains unknown as officials continue to assess the situation.

Massive Crowd Triggers Chaos at Maha Kumbh

Devotees in large numbers gathered at the ghats for the sacred Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. The incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. when an overwhelming crowd surged towards the riverbanks, leading to a collapse of certain barricades, causing panic among pilgrims.

PM Modi Reviews Situation, Dials Yogi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took immediate cognizance of the incident and reached out to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He assured all possible assistance and emphasized the need for urgent measures to ensure the safety of devotees and manage the crowd effectively.

What Caused the Stampede?

Authorities had initially estimated a turnout of approximately 80 to 100 crore devotees across multiple ghats along a 12-km stretch of riverbanks. However, around 5 crore pilgrims unexpectedly converged at the Triveni Sangam Ghat around midnight, overwhelming the security and crowd management systems.

Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana confirmed the incident, stating, “A stampede-like situation arose after some barriers broke on the Sangam routes. Some individuals have sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment.”

The sudden surge of devotees caused barricades to collapse, triggering widespread panic and making it difficult for authorities to control the crowd.

Akharas Cancel Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya

Following the chaotic incident, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president, Mahant Ravindra Puri, announced that saints and seers have decided to cancel the scheduled Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan.

“You have seen what happened in the morning. Our saints and seers were prepared for the holy dip when we were informed about the incident. In light of the situation, we have decided to call off our ‘snan’ on Mauni Amavasya,” said Mahant Ravindra Puri in a statement to PTI Videos.

As per Kumbh Mela traditions, the Akharas belonging to the Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen sects follow a specific sequence for their holy dip, which is usually preceded by a grand ceremonial procession to the Sangam Ghat.

However, due to safety concerns, this tradition has been suspended this time.

Authorities are now working on restoring order and ensuring that such incidents are prevented in the future.

