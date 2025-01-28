Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mahakumbh Nagar To Be World’s Largest Temporary District On Mauni Amavasya, Expected To Attract 8 To 10 Crore Pilgrims

On January 29, Mahakumbh Nagar, the world’s largest temporary district, will host an awe-inspiring 8 to 10 crore pilgrims for the Mauni Amavasya bathing festival, making it one of the largest gatherings in the world. The sprawling 40 sq km area, situated on the banks of the Sangam, will see a population surpassing that of many nations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Mahakumbh Nagar To Be World’s Largest Temporary District On Mauni Amavasya, Expected To Attract 8 To 10 Crore Pilgrims

Mahakumbh Nagar, world’s largest temporary district, will host an awe-inspiring 8 to 10 crore pilgrims for Mauni Amavasya bathing festival.


Mahakumbh Nagar, the world’s largest temporary district, located on the sandy banks of the Sangam, is set to host a staggering 8 to 10 crore pilgrims on Wednesday for Mauni Amavasya, the most significant bathing festival of Mahakumbh.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This temporary district, spanning 40 square kilometers, will accommodate a population larger than that of many countries. In fact, apart from 14 nations, no other district or country in the world will witness such a colossal population as Mahakumbh Nagar will on January 29.

A Festival of Unparalleled Spiritual Significance

The importance of Mauni Amavasya for followers of Sanatan Dharma is immense. Even before the day of the festival, the gathering of devotees at the Sangam had reached remarkable numbers. Three days prior to the event, approximately 3 crore pilgrims had already arrived. By the eve of the bathing festival, this number swelled to over 4 crore.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On Tuesday, the day before the second Amrit Snan, the flow of devotees intensified. By 10 a.m., 1.13 crore pilgrims had taken a holy dip. The count rose to 1.88 crore by noon and further surged to 2.39 crore by 2 p.m., with the influx of pilgrims continuing steadily.

The main bathing period began at 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday and will peak with sunrise on Wednesday, concluding as per the auspicious mahurat at 6:28 p.m. It is during this window that the number of pilgrims is anticipated to reach the 10-crore mark.

Mahakumbh Nagar: A Population Larger Than Most Nations

To put the scale of this gathering into perspective, aside from India (1.46 billion) and China (1.42 billion), only 10 to 12 nations globally have populations exceeding 10 crore. These include the United States (35.14 crore), Indonesia (22.99 crore), Pakistan (22.51 crore), Brazil (21.91 crore), Bangladesh (16.22 crore), Nigeria (15.47 crore), Russia (14.14 crore), Mexico (12.65 crore), and Japan (12.64 crore).

“On Mauni Amavasya, we expect 10 crore devotees to arrive in the fair area. All arrangements have been made keeping this number in mind,” stated Vijay Kiran Anand, District Magistrate and Mela Adhikari of Mahakumbh Nagar.

Mahakumbh Nagar Prepares for the Unprecedented Crowd

Ensuring the smooth functioning of an event of this magnitude requires meticulous planning and execution. Authorities have implemented measures to handle the massive crowd, ensuring safety and order during the spiritual event.

The extraordinary convergence of devotees on Mauni Amavasya reaffirms the spiritual and cultural significance of Mahakumbh, as well as the collective faith that draws millions to the Sangam every year.

Also Read: Video | Special Train Carrying Mahakumbh Devotees Attacked By Mob In Mahoba, UP

Filed under

mahakumbh Mauni Amavasya

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Shetland Hosts Europe’s Biggest Fire Festival Once Again

Shetland Hosts Europe’s Biggest Fire Festival Once Again

U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan Temporarily Blocks Trump’s Federal Grants Freeze

U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan Temporarily Blocks Trump’s Federal Grants Freeze

Arsenal Defender Myles Lewis-Skelly’s Red Card Overturned Post-Appeal

Arsenal Defender Myles Lewis-Skelly’s Red Card Overturned Post-Appeal

Kansas Battles Record-Breaking Tuberculosis Outbreak

Kansas Battles Record-Breaking Tuberculosis Outbreak

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox