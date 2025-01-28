Mahakumbh Nagar To Be World’s Largest Temporary District On Mauni Amavasya, Expected To Attract 8 To 10 Crore Pilgrims

On January 29, Mahakumbh Nagar, the world’s largest temporary district, will host an awe-inspiring 8 to 10 crore pilgrims for the Mauni Amavasya bathing festival, making it one of the largest gatherings in the world. The sprawling 40 sq km area, situated on the banks of the Sangam, will see a population surpassing that of many nations.

Mahakumbh Nagar, the world’s largest temporary district, located on the sandy banks of the Sangam, is set to host a staggering 8 to 10 crore pilgrims on Wednesday for Mauni Amavasya, the most significant bathing festival of Mahakumbh.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This temporary district, spanning 40 square kilometers, will accommodate a population larger than that of many countries. In fact, apart from 14 nations, no other district or country in the world will witness such a colossal population as Mahakumbh Nagar will on January 29.

A Festival of Unparalleled Spiritual Significance

The importance of Mauni Amavasya for followers of Sanatan Dharma is immense. Even before the day of the festival, the gathering of devotees at the Sangam had reached remarkable numbers. Three days prior to the event, approximately 3 crore pilgrims had already arrived. By the eve of the bathing festival, this number swelled to over 4 crore.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On Tuesday, the day before the second Amrit Snan, the flow of devotees intensified. By 10 a.m., 1.13 crore pilgrims had taken a holy dip. The count rose to 1.88 crore by noon and further surged to 2.39 crore by 2 p.m., with the influx of pilgrims continuing steadily.

The main bathing period began at 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday and will peak with sunrise on Wednesday, concluding as per the auspicious mahurat at 6:28 p.m. It is during this window that the number of pilgrims is anticipated to reach the 10-crore mark.

Mahakumbh Nagar: A Population Larger Than Most Nations

To put the scale of this gathering into perspective, aside from India (1.46 billion) and China (1.42 billion), only 10 to 12 nations globally have populations exceeding 10 crore. These include the United States (35.14 crore), Indonesia (22.99 crore), Pakistan (22.51 crore), Brazil (21.91 crore), Bangladesh (16.22 crore), Nigeria (15.47 crore), Russia (14.14 crore), Mexico (12.65 crore), and Japan (12.64 crore).

“On Mauni Amavasya, we expect 10 crore devotees to arrive in the fair area. All arrangements have been made keeping this number in mind,” stated Vijay Kiran Anand, District Magistrate and Mela Adhikari of Mahakumbh Nagar.

Mahakumbh Nagar Prepares for the Unprecedented Crowd

Ensuring the smooth functioning of an event of this magnitude requires meticulous planning and execution. Authorities have implemented measures to handle the massive crowd, ensuring safety and order during the spiritual event.

The extraordinary convergence of devotees on Mauni Amavasya reaffirms the spiritual and cultural significance of Mahakumbh, as well as the collective faith that draws millions to the Sangam every year.

Also Read: Video | Special Train Carrying Mahakumbh Devotees Attacked By Mob In Mahoba, UP