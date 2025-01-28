Video | Special Train Carrying Mahakumbh Devotees Attacked By Mob In Mahoba, UP

A special train with Mahakumbh devotees was attacked by a mob in Mahoba, UP. Stones were thrown, and the train was vandalized while traveling to Prayagraj.

A special train carrying Mahakumbh devotees was brutally attacked by a mob in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. The mob pelted stones and vandalized the train with the intent to kill passengers. The train was en route from Jhansi to Prayagraj.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

BREAKING: Special train carrying Mahakumbh devotees brutally attacked by a mob in Mahoba, UP. The mob pelted stones and vandalised the train with the intention to kill the passengers. Advertisement · Scroll to continue The train was going from Jhansi to Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/PkPfnKV8as — Treeni (@TheTreeni) January 28, 2025

BREAKING: Special train carrying Mahakumbh devotees brutally attacked by a mob in Mahoba, UP. The mob pelted stones and vandalised the train with the intention to kill the passengers. The train was going from Jhansi to Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/PkPfnKV8as — Treeni (@TheTreeni) January 28, 2025

This is developing story….