Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Watch Video| Chaos At Patna Junction: Reserved Passengers Stranded As Crowds Rush To Board Sampoorna Kranti Express

Massive crowds at Patna Junction led to chaos on Monday as passengers with reserved tickets missed the Patna-Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express due to overcrowding.

Watch Video| Chaos At Patna Junction: Reserved Passengers Stranded As Crowds Rush To Board Sampoorna Kranti Express


Patna Junction was thrown into chaos on Monday morning as hundreds of people attempted to board the 12393 Patna-Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express, leaving many passengers with reserved tickets stranded on the platform. The incident was triggered by a massive surge in passengers due to the ongoing Maha Kumbh, which led to an overwhelming crowd at the station.

Visuals captured the distressing scene, showing packed crowds desperately trying to enter the train’s bogies. However, some of the coaches were locked from inside, and passengers continued to pound on the doors in vain. With the train already in motion, those left behind were left helpless. No police personnel were present to manage the situation, making it even more difficult for the stranded passengers to seek assistance.

A total of 45 passengers with confirmed reservations missed the train, as some coaches had been locked due to the overwhelming rush. Frustrated, several of the stranded passengers headed to the station director’s office to file complaints, only to find the office gates locked as well.

In a statement issued by the East Coast Railway, it was confirmed that the overcrowding was primarily caused by the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival. The authorities later arranged for two special trains to take the stranded passengers to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, one at 10:00 PM and another at 10:30 PM. To make amends for the inconvenience caused, the railway authorities refunded the ticket fare of passengers traveling to Delhi.

The incident highlights the ongoing challenges of managing transportation during large-scale events like the Maha Kumbh and raises concerns about overcrowding and the need for better crowd control measures at key railway stations like Patna Junction.

Maha Kumbh crowds Patna Junction chaos Sampoorna Kranti Express

