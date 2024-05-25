1 Killed, 6 Injured In A Blast In Bemetara, Chhattisgarh

A tragic blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district today (May 25) left six injured and claimed the life of one man, officials reported. The explosion took place at a unit near Pirda village in the Berla development block, according to a district administration official.

#WATCH | Raipur, Chattisgarh: On blast at an explosive factory in Bemetra, Assistant Professor, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Dr Shivam Patel says, “Total seven patients were brought…Out of which one was brought dead, the rest six patients are undergoing… pic.twitter.com/UPNeEcuUUl — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

Assistant Professor Dr. Shivam Patel from Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital provided an update on the casualties, stating, “Seven patients were brought here. One was already deceased, while the remaining six are currently undergoing treatment. Thankfully, their conditions are stable and they are out of danger. Fractures will be confirmed after X-rays.”

Upon receiving the alert, police and rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene. “Six people have been injured in the explosion,” an official confirmed, noting that the injured were being transported to the hospital. This incident follows a recent blast at a chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Thane district, which resulted in nine fatalities and over 60 injuries.

