40 Massive Billboards Showcasing Ram Mandir in 10 States of US ahead of January 22 Inauguration

As the much-anticipated ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya approaches on January 22, fervor and celebrations have transcended borders, reaching Hindu communities around the world.

In an extraordinary display of solidarity and joy, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), US chapter, along with Hindu communities across the United States, has adorned more than 40 billboards in over 10 states with images of Lord Ram and the majestic shrine in Ayodhya. States such as Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia are already immersed in this visual celebration, with Arizona and the State of Missouri set to join in starting Monday, January 15.

Amitabh VW Mittal, the general secretary of the Hindu Parishad of America, conveyed the resounding message behind these billboards: Hindu Americans are joyously participating in this once-in-a-lifetime event, eagerly awaiting the auspicious day of the consecration ceremony.

“The Hindu community in New Jersey is brimming with joy,” added Teja A Shah, joint general secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, America chapter, highlighting the palpable enthusiasm among members eagerly anticipating various events leading up to the grand celebration on the 21st night.

The Hindu American community across the US has organized car rallies and numerous events to commemorate the inauguration of the Ram Temple, showcasing their deep emotional connection to this historic moment.

Meanwhile, back in India, the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, scheduled over seven days starting January 16, will culminate in the enthronement of Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremonial installation, and a multitude of leaders and dignitaries from diverse backgrounds have been invited to witness this grand event.

The significance of the Ramayana was emphasized by Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Indian envoy to the US, during an event at the US Capitol Hill. Describing it as a bridge across geographies, Sandhu highlighted the universal lessons embedded in the epic, touching upon human relationships, governance, spirituality, duty, justice, sacrifice, loyalty, and the eternal struggle between good and evil.

Beyond the borders of India and the United States, the influence of the Ramayana extends to the Indo-Pacific region, with stories from the epic being well-known in countries from Cambodia to Indonesia, Thailand to Laos.

Even the Mauritian government has recognized the significance of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration, granting a special two-hour break for Hindu public officers on January 22. The move aims to allow them to participate in local events marking the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla, acknowledging the event as a landmark that symbolizes the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya.

As the world eagerly awaits the historic moment, the global resonance of the Ram Temple inauguration underscores the shared cultural heritage that unites Hindu communities across continents.