One Injured in Shooting Incident in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir

n individual sustained injuries in a shooting incident reported from Panara Village in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur District, according to officials.

The incident occurred, leading to one person being injured, as per a statement from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Further details regarding the shooting are currently awaited as investigations continue.

This incident follows a recent shooting at a sweet shop in the Miran Sahib area of Jammu and Kashmir, where unidentified gunmen opened fire. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, though a social media account named ‘Abbu Jatt’ claimed responsibility.

Additionally, last week witnessed the tragic killing of a migrant worker from Bihar in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the persistent security challenges in the region.

Authorities are actively engaged in search operations and further updates are anticipated as the situation unfolds.