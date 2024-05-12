Is Shah Rukh Khan's Role In Son Aryan Khan's Debut Web Series Finally Revealed?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for his close bond with his children – Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. Recently, there’s been buzz about Aryan gearing up to step into the industry, not as an actor but as a director, with his work on a web series. According to reports, Aryan has nearly wrapped up filming and is now heading into the editing phase. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan is rumoured to have a significant role in the series, contrary to initial speculation of just a cameo appearance.

According to Koimoi.com, Shah Rukh Khan’s role in the web series will revolve around the entertainment industry. The series features several cameos and SRK’s role is more substantial than previously thought.

Apparently, Shah Rukh Khan has been quite hands-on, especially during the final stages of filming, stepping in to assist Aryan with directorial duties given his son’s newcomer status. Known for his paternal instincts, Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement in his children’s endeavours is no surprise.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan has been busy with projects like Jawan, Dunki, and Pathaan, and there’s anticipation surrounding his upcoming collaboration with Salman Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan.

