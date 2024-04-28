Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi rebuffed assertions of an “anti-incumbency” wave propagated by the opposition, asserting instead the presence of a “pro-incumbency” sentiment across the nation.

In a veiled dig at the Congress party, Lekhi remarked, “They are the electoral Hindus who question the existence of Shree Ram, and during elections, they remember Shree Ram, it is evident. If their minds had truly changed, the country wouldn’t be in the precarious state it’s in.”

Addressing claims of “anti-incumbency” and citing high voter turnout in recent Lok Sabha election phases, Lekhi countered, “Historically, high voter turnout has been associated with anti-incumbency sentiments, while it decreases during pro-incumbency periods as voters are assured of who will form the government.”

Asserting the BJP’s electoral dominance, Lekhi emphasized, “Their mouthpieces may chant anti-incumbency slogans, but it’s evident that the BJP will secure government formation at the centre.”

She further queried, “Whether it’s an auto-rickshaw driver or a common citizen, everyone desires PM Modi’s leadership. Who else but PM Modi stands to lead India?”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah projected a “strong anti-incumbency” against the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), expressing confidence in the Congress party’s resurgence.

Siddaramaiah remarked, “It is expected that the Congress party will return to power. This time, the NDA led by the BJP will face defeat, and India, led by the Congress party, will secure the requisite seats for government formation.”

Citing factors such as unfulfilled promises and alleged failures of the NDA government, Siddaramaiah forecasted a BJP defeat, asserting the prospect of a Congress-led government.

As political rhetoric intensifies, the contrasting narratives underscore the dynamic landscape of Indian politics, with both camps vying for public support ahead of the impending elections.