Minister From Maldives States Civilian Replacement For 76 Indian Military Personnel

Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Moosa Zameer, disclosed on Saturday that 76 Indian military personnel stationed in the Maldives have been replaced by civilian personnel provided by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the manufacturer of the donated helicopter from the Indian government. According to a report by Maldives-based Sun Online, Zameer made these remarks during a press conference.

Zameer outlined that Indian soldiers were deployed in various locations including Hanimaadhoo, Kadhdhoo, and Gan. He mentioned that 26 soldiers withdrew from Gan between March 7-9, while another 25 withdrew from Hanimaadhoo between April 7-9, and 12 withdrew from Kadhdhoo on May 7. The final batch of 13 soldiers withdrew from Kadhdhoo on May 9. The civilian crew brought in to replace them will remain until April 2026, as per Zameer’s statement.

He emphasized, “Civilians have been brought in to replace all of them, to maintain and manage [the aircrafts]. We want to note that only the necessary number had been here before, as well.”

The civilian personnel, sent by HAL, are stipulated in the letter of exchange signed between Maldives and India, which also specifies the departure date of the civilian crew from Maldives.

According to the Sun Online report, the contract period for the crew in Gan and Kadhdhoo expires in February 2025, while the crew in Hanimaadhoo’s contract extends until February 2026.

Zameer highlighted the ongoing collaboration between Maldives and India regarding the operation of aviation platforms, particularly those used for medical evacuations. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives and the deployment of competent technical personnel to oversee the operation of these platforms, focusing on providing medical evacuation services.

In a recent interview with ANI, Moosa Zameer emphasized that Maldives-India defense relations extend beyond military personnel, indicating a commitment to work together to ensure the peace and security of the Indian Ocean. He reiterated that platforms previously handled by the military personnel will now be managed by civilians, underscoring the shared objective of maintaining peace in the Indian Ocean.

The article further mentions the recent diplomatic interactions between India and Maldives, including the 4th meeting of the bilateral High-Level Core Group and discussions on the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives.

The strained relations between India and Maldives following the assumption of office by Mohamed Muizzu were also addressed, highlighting the formal request by the Maldivian government for the withdrawal of Indian troops from Male, which was a key campaign promise of Muizzu’s party.

