Rajyavardhan Rathore Asserts BJP's Victory in All 25 Rajasthan Lok Sabha Seats

Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore expressed confidence on Saturday, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure victory in all 25 constituencies of Rajasthan in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking with ANI, Rathore highlighted, “In both 2014 and 2019, the people entrusted all 25 seats to PM Modi, and it is evident that in 2024 too, the BJP will emerge victorious in all the Lok Sabha polls.”

Rathore further criticized the Congress, accusing the party of engaging in political appeasement tactics to solidify its voter base.

He elaborated, “The legacy of divide and rule left behind by the British still lingers in our country. Congress, resorting to political appeasement, fails to deliver. Their strategy revolves around manipulation and fear-mongering to secure votes.”

The polling process for all 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Rajasthan has concluded, with the second phase recently held in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, and Jhalawar-Baran. Notably, while the BJP clinched all 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, it secured 24 seats in 2019, with the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) securing one seat.

The upcoming phases of the parliamentary elections are scheduled for May 7 and June 1, with vote counting set for June 4.