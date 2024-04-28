Cycle Rally Organized by SVEEP Cell in Assam to Promote Voter Participation

In a bid to bolster voter engagement ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in Assam, the Kamrup Metro District Election Department organized a cycle rally as part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative.

The rally aimed to raise awareness among voters about the significance of exercising their democratic right to vote.

Cyclists traversed through various constituencies across Guwahati, where polls are scheduled for the third and final phase of the Assam Lok Sabha constituency.

An organizer expressed, “We have organized a cycle rally in Guwahati under the Voter awareness programme for the Lok Sabha polls that are going to be held on May 7 here. We plan to cover three constituencies among the five constituencies. Our first rally will go till Ulubari and the second rally will cover Narengi Tinali.”

The third phase of Lok Sabha polls in four constituencies of Assam – Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Dhubri – is slated for May 7.

With 47 candidates contesting, over 81 lakh voters are expected to cast their ballots in this phase.

During the second phase of polls held on April 26, Assam witnessed a voter turnout of 77.35 per cent in five parliamentary constituencies.

According to the Election Commission, notable turnout percentages were recorded in various constituencies, including 80.56 per cent in Nagaon, 78.41 per cent in Darrang-Udalguri, 75.97 per cent in Silchar, 75.63 per cent in Karimganj, and 73.11 per cent in Diphu.

In the first phase of polls on April 19, Assam saw a 78.25 per cent polling percentage across five parliamentary constituencies.

Efforts such as the cycle rally serve to reinforce the importance of active participation in the electoral process, ensuring a vibrant democracy.