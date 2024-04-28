Gunmen Open Fire at Sweet Shop in J-K's Miran Sahib Area

Unidentified gunmen unleashed a barrage of gunfire at a sweet shop situated in the Miran Sahib area of Jammu and Kashmir, reports indicate.

Eyewitnesses recount that the incident transpired on Saturday evening when assailants, whose identities remain unknown, arrived at the scene and indiscriminately fired upon the shop.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, a social media account under the name ‘Abbu Jatt’ has claimed responsibility for the attack, issuing a stark warning in a Hindi post: “We are claiming responsibility for what went down today, the firing outside the Mirasahib Khajuria (sweet shop). If our words go unheeded, this could get even worse. We are here but our brothers are still out there. So don’t mistakenly assume that we have turned over a new leaf and are practising peace. If our demands are not met, the next bullet won’t be fired in the air.”

In response to the alarming incident, law enforcement personnel swiftly examined the crime scene.

Further details regarding the attack are currently pending.

This incident follows a recent targeted killing in the Anantnag district, where a migrant worker from Bihar fell victim to assailants.

A statement from the Kashmir Zone Police on X revealed, “The injured person, who was shot at by #terrorists, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Search #operation underway in the area. Further details to follow.”