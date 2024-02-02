Adani Electricity Excels in National Consumer Service Ratings! Ranked highest amongst Mumbai Discoms

The biggest power distributor in Mumbai, Adani Electricity, has once again received an outstanding “A” rating in the Ministry of Power, Government of India’s Consumer Servicec Ratings for 2023. The accomplishment, which stands tall among India’s 62 Discoms, demonstrates Adani Electricity’s dedication to offering competitive tariffs for dependable, sustainable, and customer-focused power services.

Key Findings from the Report that make Adani Electricity stand out:

24×7 Power: For our 31.5 lakh customers, we guarantee a continuous power supply for an average of 24 hours every day, which is more than the 23.59 hours nationally.

Minimal Outages: With an Interruption Index of 0.20 compared to the national average of 200.15, we have substantially fewer outages than others.

Speedy Connections: Streamlined new connection process, with 100% of applications processed online compared to the national average of 82%.

Accurate Billing: Prioritizing transparency, with 100% of bills based on actual meter readings and 95% using non-manual meter reading, far exceeding the national averages.

Convenient Communication: We keep consumers informed, with 94% receiving billing alerts and are continuously improving. Nearly 80% consumers now pay bills digitally, the rest visit one of our Genius Pay Self-Help Kiosk spread across our Distribution area.

Prompt Grievance Redressal: We resolve concerns quickly and efficiently, taking 89% less time than the specified time limit for call center complaints. The Report also highlighted Adani Electricity’s Technological Edge in achieving Enhanced Reliability as an Industry Best Practice.

Demonstrating how Adani Electricity is using state-of-the-art GIS technology to identify and fix problems quickly, thereby enhancing reliability. By concentrating on network abnormalities instead of customer calls, the company hopes to reduce the average complaint management time. This system effectively pinpoints the “most probable” location of a power outage, allowing the team to quickly dispatch crews and address issues.

Kandarp Patel, Managing Director of Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd., commented on the National Consumer Service Ratings: “We’re honored to be ranked #1 among Mumbai Discoms in the national ratings! Our dedication to providing dependable, sustainable power at affordable prices is reflected in our ‘A’ rating. Fast connections, minimal outages, and round-the-clock power are just the beginning. To improve your experience even further, we’re experimenting with digital services, smart grids, and renewable energy. We are grateful that Mumbai opted for Adani Electricity.”