CM Yogi Hails Cabinet Approval, Calls It “Milestone”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet’s decision to approve the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal a “milestone” step that will ensure political stability in […]

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet’s decision to approve the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal a “milestone” step that will ensure political stability in the country.

Emphasising the cruciality of political stability, CM Yogi in a post on ‘X’ said, “Political stability is vital for a flourishing democracy. The approval given to the One Nation, One Election proposal by the Union Cabinet today under the successful leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi is commendable.”

“This decision will prove to be a ‘milestone’ in ensuring political stability, sustainable development and prosperous democracy in the country. On behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, heartfelt gratitude to the respected Prime Minister for this revolutionary decision!” CM Yogi added.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also praised the union cabinet for approving the proposal of a One Nation, One Election.

“Today, the union cabinet has given its approval to the proposal of One Nation One Election under the leadership of PM Modi. It’s a welcoming step. It is a much-awaited demand in the country. Due to simultaneous elections, the expenditure and time will be saved and that money can be used for other fundamental things like health, education,” CM Dhami said.

CM Dhami also called the decision of One Nation One Election “historic” and said that the proposal will make Indian democracy more strong and effective.

“Approval of the proposal of ‘One Country – One Election’ by the Union Cabinet will make Indian democracy more strong and effective under the able leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. ‘One Nation One Election’ will save government money and time spent during elections and it can be used more effectively in development works like education, health and infrastructure,” CM Dhami posted on X.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the One Nation, One Election will bring stability, determine terms for the governments, and save resources.

“Bringing in and implementing reforms for the development of the nation is the commitment of the Union Cabinet led by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Union Cabinet accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee chaired by Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind, on simultaneous elections i.e. One Nation One Election in the country. The biggest electoral reforms shall bring stability, determine terms for the governments, and save resources. I wholeheartedly welcome this decision,” the Goa CM posted on X.

HD Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative as a historic step towards improving India’s electoral system.

He further mentioned that the Janata Dal (Secular) welcomes the ‘One Nation, One Election’ system.

Speaking to the media after attending a meeting on electric vehicles organised by the Ministry of Heavy Industries at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Wednesday, Kumaraswamy supported the government’s decision.

“Today, under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, the cabinet approved the One Nation, One Election Bill, drafted under the leadership of former President Ramnath Kovind… We support this decision by the government,” Kumaraswamy said.

He added that within the first 100 days of its third term in office, the Narendra Modi government has delivered on its election promise by taking this historic decision.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Manish Tewari questioned the government’s move.

“Federalism is a part of the basic structure doctrine conceptualised in Re: Kesvananda Bharti by Supreme Court? How will One Nation One election square up with this construct? Moreover, States are a separate part of the Indian Constitution- Part VI. Local bodies are within the State Remit,” Tewari posted on X.

Earlier today, the Cabinet approved the government’s ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal which proposes simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, with urban body and panchayat polls to be held within 100 days.

The High-level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, constituted under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu earlier this year.

The government said that the Report, comprising 18,626 pages, is an outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts and research work of 191 days, since its constitution on September 2, 2023.

The proposal will now be tabled in Parliament and must be cleared in both houses the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – before it becomes law. (INPUTS FROM ANI)