Delhi Authorities Intensify Security Measures Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations

As the nation gears up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, Delhi’s Eastern Range’s Additional CP, Sagar Singh Kalsi, conducted a thorough review of security arrangements in various areas of Shahdara District on Saturday. Senior police officers accompanied Kalsi during his visit, emphasizing the significance of ensuring a smooth and secure celebration.

Additional CP Sagar Singh Kalsi highlighted the ongoing security measures, stating, “In view of Republic Day, we are making several arrangements. Our only motive is to organize a smooth celebration… Security checks are also underway at all the borders.”

In response to the heightened security measures, Delhi International Airport Limited issued an official statement on Saturday, announcing the suspension of flights between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm from January 19 to January 26. This temporary restriction aims to facilitate seamless Republic Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the Republic Day parade camp organized by the National Cadet Corps in the national capital on Saturday, underscoring the importance of preparedness and coordination for the upcoming event.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to be the chief guest at this year’s Republic Day celebrations, marking the sixth occasion when a French leader has been invited for this prestigious event.

In a historic first, the Border Security Force’s (BSF) all-women marching and brass band contingents will participate in the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path. Led by an Assistant Commandant rank woman officer and two subordinate officers, a total of 144 women BSF constables will march down Kartavya Path, symbolizing a significant milestone in gender inclusivity.

In anticipation of the celebrations, the Delhi Police, on Friday, enforced a prohibition on the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in the national capital. This restriction will be in effect for 29 days, from January 18 to February 15, unless withdrawn earlier.

The comprehensive security measures reflect the authorities’ commitment to ensuring a safe and memorable Republic Day celebration, with preparations underway to welcome dignitaries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, on the historic occasion.