Falg War In Karnataka: Bajrang Dal Launches Hanuman Dhwaj Campaign.

Karnataka is witnessing the flag war in its state. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have launched a campaign to hoist Hanuman flags in the state till Feb 9 in protest against the state government removing the saffron flag and replacing it with the National Tricolor from a flagpost at Keragodu in Mandya district.

On Feb 1st, residents of Chikkaballapur filed a complaint with authorities, urging the removal of a green flag from a flag post near Doddabhajame Mane. Following this, officials inspected the site and instructed the relevant parties to take down the green flag.

In a statement here, Bajrang Dal regional chief K R Sunil said that the Hanuma dhwaja will be hoisted at all temples, mandirs, Hindu religious institutions, offices of VHP, and Bajrang Dal across the state during the campaign.

It was on Tuesday, (Jan 30) green flag was seen in the Shivajinagar area triggering an outrage in the area with BJP leaders like Basanagouda R Patil Yatnal seeking the removal of the flag. Yatnal even called the green flag similar to that of Pakistan.