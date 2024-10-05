Haryana Exit Polls 2024: BJP’s Struggle For Power Amid Congress Surge

Exit polls indicate a significant setback for the BJP in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, predicting a decisive majority for Congress and a dramatic shift in the state's political landscape.

The exit polls conducted after the Haryana Assembly elections suggest a seismic shift in the state’s political landscape, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) facing a substantial setback after nearly a decade in power. Multiple polling agencies predict a commanding victory for the Congress party, indicating that the BJP’s aspirations for a third consecutive term may be dashed.

According to the Dhruv Research exit poll, the Congress is projected to win between 50-64 seats, while the BJP is forecasted to secure only 22-32 seats. This trend is echoed across several polling agencies, with the Matrize exit poll predicting 55-62 seats for Congress and the BJP trailing with 18-24 seats. The Dainik Bhaskar exit poll reinforces this narrative, projecting a seat range of 44-54 for Congress and only 15-29 for the BJP. The PMARQ exit poll supports this outlook, estimating Congress will claim 51-61 seats, leaving the BJP with 27-35 seats.

This election was pivotal for the BJP, as it sought to maintain its stronghold in Haryana following two consecutive terms. The projected results signal a significant departure from the party’s earlier dominance, raising questions about its electoral strategies moving forward. The BJP’s struggle is not merely a state-level concern but could have wider implications for its national positioning in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.

While the primary contest appears to be between the BJP and Congress, smaller parties such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), and Janata Jananayak Party (JJP) also participated in the elections. However, exit polls indicate that these parties are unlikely to make a meaningful impact. The alliances formed by INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party may win a few seats but are projected to remain far from being influential in determining the next government.

With results set to be officially announced by the Election Commission on October 8, the BJP faces an uphill battle to reassess its strategies and re-engage with the electorate. As the party grapples with these disappointing exit poll predictions, the upcoming days will be critical in determining how it addresses the emerging challenges within Haryana and beyond.

As the results are anticipated, the political landscape of Haryana may be set for a dramatic shift.

