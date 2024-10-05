Jammu And Kashmir Exit Poll 2024: PDP To Face A Decline Of -21 Seats

According to the exit poll results for J&K Assembly elections, they predict a win for the National Conference and Congress alliance, while BJP is expected to fall short of the majority mark

According to the exit poll results for J&K Assembly elections, they predict a win for the National Conference and Congress alliance, while BJP is expected to fall short of the majority mark. PDP, which previously was in government with BJP, is unlikely to cross double digits. The three-phase assembly elections for 90 seats in Jammu & Kashmir concluded on October 1, while results are set to be announced on October 8.

Dainik Bhaskar Exit Poll For J&K Assembly Elections

Dainik Bhaskar has given 35-40 seats to the INC-NC alliance, while it has given 20-25 seats to the BJP. PDP which was BJP’s alliance partner in the last government, is predicted to win 4-7 seats while others are likely to win 12-16 seats.

Gulistan News Exit Poll For J&K Assembly Elections

Gulistan News predicts 31-36 seats for INC-NC alliance, while BJP is set to win 28-30 seats as per their polls. PDP is expected to win 5-7 seats while others are set to win 8-16 seats.

People’s Pulse Exit Poll For J&K Assembly Elections

According to People’s Pulse, the INC-NC alliance is set to cross the majority mark with 46-50 seats, while BJP is likely to get 23-27 seats. PDP is expected to win 7-11 seats while 4-6 seats have been given to others.

C Voter Exit Poll For J&K Assembly Elections

C Voter has given 27-32 seats to BJP; 40-48 seats to INC-NC alliance, 6-12 seats to PDP while 6-11 seats to others.

Axis My India Exit Poll For J&K Assembly Elections

Axis My India exit poll predicts a close fight between BJP and NC-INC alliance. BJP is likely to win 24-34 seats, while INC-NC alliance is expected to win 35-45 seats. Their poll predicts PDP will win 4-6 seats while giving 8-23 seats to other small parties.

