Nayab Singh Saini Says, ‘Congress Cannot Be Trusted’ | Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX on the day of voting in Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini expressed confidence in the BJP’s victory. He said, “The election is going well, and BJP is forming the government in Haryana for the third time, with a large mandate. I have been traveling for the past 3-4 months, and it is clear that BJP will win without any doubt.”

Saini further criticized the Congress, stating, “Congress makes claims in the air, but their guarantees can’t be trusted. A party that has been in power for 60 years in Haryana shouldn’t need to give guarantees to come back to power. Their guarantees can’t be trusted. Congress guarantees corruption, electricity shortages, lack of gas cylinders, jobs for the youth only through bribery, and farmers not being able to sell their crops on time.”

He concluded with an appeal to the people of Haryana: “I urge the people of Haryana to vote 100% for BJP, to vote for development in Haryana, and to vote for the lotus symbol.”

