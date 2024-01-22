Himachal's CM Sukhu Illuminates 'Diya' at Oak Over for Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha'

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu marked the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s Ram temple by illuminating numerous ‘diyas’ at his official residence, Oak Over. The festive ambiance was enhanced with LED lights, adding to the grandeur of the majestic building. Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that Lord Ram is a symbol for all Indians, urging everyone to celebrate the occasion with enthusiasm. The event was attended by dignitaries such as Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor Media to Chief Minister, Charan Singh Sapra, AICC spokesperson, Mayor Surinder Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, OSD to the Chief Minister Ritesh Kaprate, and others.

Earlier in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram temple, accompanied by a mega ‘Deepotsava’ at Saryu Ghat. Celebrations spread across the nation, with ‘Aarti’ at ‘Har Ki Pauri’ in Haridwar, ‘Diya’ lighting at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, and vibrant ‘Rangolis’ in Patna, Bihar. The historic Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya, led by Prime Minister Modi, marked a significant moment, with the grand Ram Temple now open to the public.

The ceremony, attended by representatives of various spiritual and religious sects, became a historic event, with Prime Minister Modi expressing joy that Ram Lalla will now reside in the grand temple, ending centuries of patience, sacrifices, and penances. The newly constructed Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, designed in traditional Nagara style, boasts dimensions of 380 feet length, 250 feet width, and 161 feet height, supported by 392 pillars and adorned with intricate sculptures of Hindu deities.