India and Kuwait Strengthen Economic Ties with MoU on Information Sharing at Investment Conference 2.0

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait hosted the India-Kuwait Investment Conference 2.0, marking a significant milestone in bilateral economic relations. During the conference, India and Kuwait inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at sharing information on technologies and innovations within the financial and regulatory sectors.

The event, supported by the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC), Union of Investment Companies (UIC), and Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), brought together key stakeholders from both nations.

“The India-Kuwait Investment Conference 2.0, organized by the Embassy with the backing of IBPC, UIC, and KCCI, witnessed the Managing Director of Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) as the Chief Guest. Delegations from GiFT City, NIIF, InvestIndia, and CII also actively participated,” the Indian Embassy in Kuwait shared on the social media platform X.

The 🇮🇳 🇰🇼 Investment Conference 2.0 was organized by Embassy with support of IBPC, UIC and KCCI. Managing Director of Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) was the Chief Guest. Senior-official led delegations from GiFT city, NIIF, InvestIndia and CII participated. pic.twitter.com/atmJsS2A8S — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) April 23, 2024

High-profile representatives from Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), and Invest India presented insights and perspectives at the conference. Additionally, representatives from the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) contributed to the discussions.

A noteworthy development on the sidelines of the conference was the signing of an MoU between India’s International Financial Services Centres Authority and Kuwait’s Capitals Market Authority (CMA). The agreement aims to foster collaboration in sharing information on technological advancements and innovations within the financial and regulatory frameworks. This partnership seeks to bolster the development of financial markets in both countries.

“The IFSCA and the Capitals Market Authority (CMA) of Kuwait, on the sidelines of the India-Kuwait investment conference, signed an MoU to collaborate on sharing information concerning the application of technologies and innovation within the financial and regulatory ecosystem,” the Indian Embassy in Kuwait highlighted on X.