BJP Delhi meet, Amit Shah, BJP, Ram Mandir, Congress, Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi, Rafale deal

BJP Delhi meet: Amit Shah says BJP wants Ram Mandir by legal means, accuses Congress of obstructing it

Amit Shah, Amit Shah at BJP council meet, New Delhi BJP meet, PM Modi, Lok Sabha polls, General elections 2019, Upper caste quota, reservation bill, Rajnath singh

Amit Shah at BJP council meet in New Delhi: Upper caste quota Bill is a dream come true for the youth

mehbooba mufti, india, pakistan, citizenship bill, citizenship amendment bill, citizenship bill 2019, citizenship amendment bill 2019

Mehbooba Mufti on Citizenship Bill: India is becoming more and more like Pakistan

PM Modi, Amit Shah, BJP National Council Meet, Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha elections, Lok Sabha polls, Uttar Pradesh, General elections, 2019 elections, 2019 Lok Sabha polls, national news, latest news

BJP National Council meet highlights: Amit Shah says no leader is as popular as PM Narendra Modi in the entire world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and other senior BJP leaders on Friday attended two-day BJP National Council meeting, being held at the Ramlila ground. Home Minister Rajnath....

CBI chief, Alok Verma, Alok Verma resigns, PM Modi, CBI director resigns, Who is Alok Verma, Alok Verma CBI chief, CBI

Alok Verma resigns from IPS after being shunted out as CBI chief by PM-chaired panel

Alok Verma resigns from IPS: A day after the panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shunted out Alok Verma as the CBI Director Alok Verma and was transferred to DG, Fire....

Gurmeet Ram Rahim, murder case, Haryana, MSG, Panchkula, Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI

Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted in murder case, sentencing on January 17, Haryana on edge

In a Journalist's murder case, self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted by the Panchkula Court on Friday, January 11, 2019. The Panchkula Court will sentence the punishment on January....

delhi high court, rakesh asthana, cbi no. 2, india news

Delhi High Court refuses to quash bribery case against CBI special director Rakesh Asthana

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by CBI special director Rakesh Asthana seeking quashing of FIR filed against him. The High Court ordered the CBI to complete....

Alok Verma, Nageswara Rao, CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI officers transfer

CBI interim Director M Nageswara Rao reverses transfer orders issued by Alok Verma

All transfer orders issued by former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Alok Verma were reversed today by interim Director M Nageshwar Rao. Ex-CBI chief Alok Verma had earlier on....

British High Commission, AgustaWestland, Christian Michel, india news, national news

British High Commission gets consular access to AgustaWestland accused Christian Michel

The British High Commission in India has got consular access to Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case. He is accused of having played a key role....

prashant bhushan, Nageswara Rao cbi interim director, cbi, alok verma removal, supreme court, india news

Prashant Bhushan moves Supreme Court challenging Nageswara Rao's appointment as CBI Interim Director

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan has moved the Supreme Court against Nageswara Rao's appointment as Interim Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation, a day after Selection Committee headed by Prime....

Ranchi: Two minor girls tricked, trapped and raped by boyfriends

A complaint of rape is filed by two minor girls who were missing from Jagannathpur police station on this Wednesday. The station officer-in-charge of the Jagannathpur police station Anup Karnakar....

Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO, ISRO chief, GSLV, Gaganyan mission, ISRO achievements, technology news, national news

ISRO chief K Sivan says Gaganyaan mission preparations underway, ISRO projects will create 20,000 jobs, manned mission deadline December 2021

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday addressed a press conference and listed out its achievements and major work done in 2018. Speaking of its achievements, ISRO chief said that....

GVL narasimha rao, alok verma, rahul gandhi, pm modi, agustawestland case, alok verma cbi chief

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao says Rahul Gandhi worried about Alok Verma removal as CBI getting at truth in AgustaWestland case

BJP leader Narasimha Rao on Friday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi was crying more than Alok Verma in CBI matter as he was worried about the Congress leaders who were involved....

crime, jealousy, affair, Delhi, police, murder, delhi crime, delhi murder case

Delhi: Jealous HR manager kills, buries nephew over friendship with woman, plants saplings

The Delhi Police has arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly killing his 26-year-old nephew in southwest Delhi’s Dabri almost three years ago. Bijay Kumar Maharana has been accused of murdering....

sp-bsp alliance, samajwadi party, bahujan samaj party, 2019 polls, akhiesh yadav mayawati press conference

Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati may announce SP-BSP alliance for 2019 polls tomorrow

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati will address a joint press conference on Saturday to formally announce an alliance between the two parties for 2019....

ram rahim, gurmeet ram rahim journalist murder, gurmeet ram rahim rape cas, panchkula ram rahim, gurmeet ram rahim case, dera sacha sauda, india news

CBI court to pronounce verdict against Ram Rahim in journalist murder case today, security tightened in Haryana, Punjab

Security tightened around Panchkula court and Rohtak ahead of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court's hearing ahead of a murder case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.....

alok verma fired, alok verma cbi director post removed, cbi director removed, alok verma interview, alok verma cvc report, alok verma modi panel removed

Alok Verma says it is sad being transferred on basis of false, unsubstantiated and frivolous allegations

A high-powered selection committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday removed Alok Verma from the post of CBI director, a day after he was conditionally reinstated by the....

Satya Bhojpuri movie, SatyaBhojpuri movie online, Satya movie, Satya bhojpuri, Satya Pawan Singh, Satya bhojpuri movie online, Satya movie, Satya video movie, bhojpuri video movie, video bhojpuri, Satya hd online full movie, Satya full hd movie, kPawan Singh movies, Pawan Singh ka gana, Pawan Singh bhojpuri movie, Pawan Singh songs, Pawan Singh picture, Pawan Singh movie, Pawan Singh Amrapali Dubey, Pawan Singh Amrapali Dubey movies, Pawan Singh Amrapali Dubey songs, Pawan Singh Amrapali Dubey film, Pawan Singh Amrapali Dubey new movie, Pawan Singh Amrapali Dubey ki new movie, Pawan Singh Amrapali Dubey ka gana, Pawan Singh Amrapali Dubey ki bhojpuri picture, Pawan Singh Akshara singh, Pawan Singh Akshara singh movie, Pawan Singh Akshara singh ka gana, Pawan Singh Akshara singhke gane, Pawan Singh Akshara singh songs, Pawan Singh Akshara singh hd movie, Pawan Singh Akshara singh picture, Pawan Singh Akshara singh film, Pawan Singh nidhi jha, Amrapali Dubey Pawan Singh, Sher Singh film, Sher Singh poster, Sher Singh first look, Amrapali Dubey hot photos, Amrapali Dubey sexy photos, Amrapali Dubey photos, Hot Amrapali Dubey , Pawan Singh

Satya Bhojpuri full movie: Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey- starrer releases online! watch video here

Satya Bhojpuri full movie: The action drama romance Bhojpuri language film starring Pawan Singh and Aamrapali Dubey in prominent roles has set the internet on fire with their sizzling chemistry,....

alok verma, alok verma cbi, alok verma cbi chief, alok verma cbi order, alok verma cbi vs cbi, supreme court cbi chief order

After Supreme Court restores CBI chief Alok Verma, PM Modi-led panel shunts him out

Alok Verma removed as CBI  chief: A day after Supreme Court restored CBI Director Alok Verma's position, but ordered him to "cease and desist" from taking any major order, Mr....

ayushman bharat scheme, west bengal cm, mamata banerjee, bengal health scheme, tmc government, trinamool congress

Bengal says no to Centre's Ayushman Bharat, exits health scheme

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that her All India Trinamool Congress party will withdraw from the Central government's flagship scheme 'Ayushman Bharat'. The scheme was launched....

Alok Verma, Rakesh Asthana, CBI director, CBI officers transfer, Ajay Bhatnagar, MK Sinha, Tarun Gauba, Murugesan and \AK Sharma, national news

CBI reshuffle: CBI chief Alok Verma orders transfer of 5 officers

Five Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers including Joint Director Ajay Bhatnagar, DIG MK Sinha, DIG Tarun Gauba, Joint Director Murugesan and Additional Director AK Sharma have been transferred, according....

Sheila Dikshit, Ajay Maken, Congress, Delhi Congress chief, 2017 assembly elections, Delhi assembly, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Bharatiya Janata Party, MCD elections, Delhi mcd elections, Rahul Gandhi, National news

Sheila Dikshit to be next Delhi Congress chief

Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit has been appointed as the next chief of Delhi Pradesh Congress Congress Committee. Her predecessor, Ajay Maken congratulated Sheila Dikshit on Twitter. Former Delhi chief Maken....

Assam Bandh Tribe, Bandh by tribals in Assam, Assam, Citizenship Amendment Bill, Citizenship Amendment Bill protest, Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Amendment Bill, 2019, BJP, AGP, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam tribal groups call for 24-hour shutdown against Constitution Amendment Bill on January 11

In the wake of protests over the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which was passed earlier Lok Sabha, another issue that hit headlines was the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Amendment Bill, 2019, that....

Mumbai International Airport, PhD student, Abraham Samuel, Biomedical engineer, Rahul Gandhi, prime minister narendra modi, Sushma Swaraj, Foreigner Regional Registration Office, FRRO, Abraham Samuel PhD student

Tamil Nadu PhD scholar harassed at Mumbai airport for not knowing Hindi

A Tamil PhD student has claimed that he was denied clearance at the Mumbai airport by an immigration officer allegedly for not speaking in Hindi. The US-bound student identified as Abraham....

prakash raj, rahul gandhi, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rafale deal, pm modi, ncw notice rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi remarks against, india news, national news

Actor-politician Prakash Raj defends Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against Nirmala Sitharaman

Actor turned politician Prakash Raj has come out in support of Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his 'misogynistic' remarks against Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Prakash Raj, who was in Delhi....

Bipin Rawat, gay sex, Indian Army. Sextion 377, supreme court on gay sex, Indian Army, General bipib Rawat, what is Section 377

Army chief General Bipin Rawat says won't permit gay sex in Indian Army

General Bipin Rawat says no to Gay sex in Indian Army: Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday, January 10, hit headlines for saying that gay sex would not....

Citizenship Amendment Bill protest: Hiren Gohain, Akhil Gogoi booked for sedition in Assam

Citizenship Amendment Bill protest: In midst of the ongoing uproar in Assam due to the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 in the Lok Sabha, Marxist literary critic Hiren....

HRD Ministry, international hindi day, new education policy, Prakash Javadekar, World Hindi Day 2019, india news, national news

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar says no proposal to make Hindi compulsory in New Education Policy

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar has made it clear that the Committee on New Education Policy in its draft report has not recommended making Hindi compulsory. The minister....

Arun Jaitley, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Composition tax, GST council, Goods and Services Tax, GST meet, MSMEs, latest news

GST council meet: Exemption limit for traders with turnover up to Rs 20 lakh increased to Rs 40 lakh, composition scheme limit hiked to Rs 1.5 crore

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that the exemption limit for Goods and Services Tax (GST) for those with a turnover up to Rs 20 lakh has been increased....

supreme court, 10 per cent quota bill, youth for equality, india news, national news

Anti-reservation NGO challenges 10% quota bill in Supreme Court, says economic criteria can't be the basis for reservation

The Constitution 124th Amendment Bill that seeks to provide 10 per cent reservation in admission and jobs for the economically weak in the general category has been challenged in the Supreme....

Gaya,Bihar Rape,Gaya Murder, crime news

Bihar: Protests break out in Gaya after 16-year-old girl is found beheaded

Massive protests broke out in Gaya on Thursday after a 16 -year-old girl was found beheaded and her face burnt with acid on January 6. The reports said that the....

jind bypoll, jind bye-election, jind election, randeep singh surjewala, congress, dushyant chautala, digivijay chautala

Jind Lok Sabha bypoll: Congress fields Randeep Surjewala, INLD breakaway names Digvijay Chautala

Haryana's Jind bypoll is set to witness a three-cornered contest among the Congress, BJP and Dushyant Chautala's newly floated Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). While the Congress has named its national....

Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, JNU sedition case, Delhi Police, chargesheet in JNU sedition case, BJP, Congress, India news

JNU sedition case: Chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid to be filed soon, say Delhi Police

JNU sedition case: The Delhi Police have said it will soon file a chargesheet against Jawaharlal Nehru University's Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and other activists, including Umar Khalid and Anirban....

