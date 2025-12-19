Is YouTube Down? Users Face Error 502, Continuous Glitching And Video Delays As Massive Outage Reported Globally

Outages just keep coming this year. First, Roblox went down everywhere. Now, YouTube, owned by Google, is having its own problems. People all over the world are saying they can’t use the platform like they usually do.

If you check DownDetector, you’ll see about 73% of folks are running into trouble on the website itself. Another 18% are struggling to stream videos, and the last 9% can’t get the YouTube app to work right.

The numbers just keep rising. Now there are over 11,000 complaints. In India alone, about 3,336 people have reported issues with YouTube.

I am seeing youtube studio down for this long for the first time in the last 3 years. Been glitching for about 30 mins now.#youtubestudio #youtubestudiodown pic.twitter.com/XaUjdNcS7C — Arogya (@rijalarogya) December 19, 2025

Someone told me that they made 8 billion request in 300 second to @YouTube and now it’s down. This level of scale is crazy! pic.twitter.com/zQWFzXsVYA — Ayush Agarwal (@ayushagarwal) December 19, 2025

damn, youtube is down, been a while since i saw that happen pic.twitter.com/qDJussE85h — Cvolton (@Misabr0penguin) December 19, 2025

Is YouTube down? Not working on Chrome or Safari for me, but the YouTube app is working fine. Anyone else facing this? pic.twitter.com/FHnZNEPRHn — Amit Behal (@amitbehalll) December 19, 2025

Most of them, i.e. 53% said it’s a server connection problem. Another 34% say the website won’t work, and 13% can’t stream videos at all.

We at NewsX, too tried loading up YouTube ourselves. The page took ages to load, even though every other website worked just fine. When we finally got in, playing videos was a mess, lots of delays, sometimes nothing would play at all.

But YouTube isn’t the only thing glitching. Google Search is also down for a lot of people.

According to DownDetector, over 11,000 users have already reported issues. Naturally, people are talking about all this on social media, sharing their frustration as both YouTube and Google struggle to stay online.

