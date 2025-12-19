LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Is YouTube Down? Users Face Error 502, Continuous Glitching And Video Delays As Massive Outage Reported Globally

Is YouTube Down? Users Face Error 502, Continuous Glitching And Video Delays As Massive Outage Reported Globally

YouTube is facing a global outage with users worldwide reporting problems accessing the website, streaming videos, and using the mobile app. According to DownDetector, over 11,000 complaints have been logged so far, including more than 3,300 reports from India alone.

YouTube Down (PHOTO: CANVA)
YouTube Down (PHOTO: CANVA)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 19, 2025 19:46:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is YouTube Down? Users Face Error 502, Continuous Glitching And Video Delays As Massive Outage Reported Globally

Outages just keep coming this year. First, Roblox went down everywhere. Now, YouTube, owned by Google, is having its own problems. People all over the world are saying they can’t use the platform like they usually do.

You Might Be Interested In

If you check DownDetector, you’ll see about 73% of folks are running into trouble on the website itself. Another 18% are struggling to stream videos, and the last 9% can’t get the YouTube app to work right.

The numbers just keep rising. Now there are over 11,000 complaints. In India alone, about 3,336 people have reported issues with YouTube.

You Might Be Interested In

Most of them, i.e. 53% said it’s a server connection problem. Another 34% say the website won’t work, and 13% can’t stream videos at all. 

We at NewsX, too tried loading up YouTube ourselves. The page took ages to load, even though every other website worked just fine. When we finally got in, playing videos was a mess, lots of delays, sometimes nothing would play at all.

But YouTube isn’t the only thing glitching. Google Search is also down for a lot of people.

According to DownDetector, over 11,000 users have already reported issues. Naturally, people are talking about all this on social media, sharing their frustration as both YouTube and Google struggle to stay online.

ALSO READ: What Is The Green Card Lottery Program Trump Has Suspended Which Allowed Brown Shooting Suspect Enter US? And, Will The Move Affect Indians? Explained

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 7:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: latest viral newslatest world newsYouTube

RELATED News

Payal Gaming Viral Video Explained: Why Experts Say It’s an AI Deepfake Scam

Why Are Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood And Others Facing Heat From ED? Crackdown Continues As ₹19.86 Crore In Celebrity Assets Attached

Will Trump’s Marijuana Order Reshape Federal Drug Policy?

Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders X Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Elevates The Screenplay With Radhika Apte, Fans Can’t Get Enough Of ‘Suspenseful Climax’

Rare Storm Batters UAE: Flights Cancelled, Roads Flooded Across Dubai, Sharjah And Qatar | Watch Videos

LATEST NEWS

Congress To Oppose Scrapping Of MGNREGA, Alleges Govt Insulted Gandhi, Nehru, Tagore

Sanju Samson Turns Spotlight Moment Into Statement Performance With Explosive Knock In India vs South Africa 5th T20

Is YouTube Down? Users Face Error 502, Continuous Glitching And Video Delays As Massive Outage Reported Globally

After Injured Shubman Gill Is Ruled Out, Sanju Samson Gets ‘Crucial Chance’ In Ahmedabad T20I vs South Africa

10 Companies Setting New Benchmarks for Business Growth and Innovation

India U19 Outclass Sri Lanka U19 To Book Final Spot Against Pakistan U19 In Asia Cup 2025

What Is ‘Noctourism’: Exploring The Rise Of Nighttime Adventures In India

Rare Storm Batters UAE: Flights Cancelled, Roads Flooded Across Dubai, Sharjah And Qatar | Watch Videos

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Ahmedabad cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

From K-Pop Idol To Chibi Style: OpenAI Launched GPT Image 1.5, Use These Prompts To Generate Amazing Portraits

Is YouTube Down? Users Face Error 502, Continuous Glitching And Video Delays As Massive Outage Reported Globally

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is YouTube Down? Users Face Error 502, Continuous Glitching And Video Delays As Massive Outage Reported Globally

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is YouTube Down? Users Face Error 502, Continuous Glitching And Video Delays As Massive Outage Reported Globally
Is YouTube Down? Users Face Error 502, Continuous Glitching And Video Delays As Massive Outage Reported Globally
Is YouTube Down? Users Face Error 502, Continuous Glitching And Video Delays As Massive Outage Reported Globally
Is YouTube Down? Users Face Error 502, Continuous Glitching And Video Delays As Massive Outage Reported Globally

QUICK LINKS