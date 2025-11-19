LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates hapur boy kills father Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Daryl Mitchell china Aishwarya rai delhi blast Bushra Bibi Bihar CM Gold And Silver Rates
LIVE TV
Home > National > A.Ni.S. Celebrates Police Excellence with Prestigious ‘Karm Bhushan Award 2025’ in Surat

A.Ni.S. Celebrates Police Excellence with Prestigious ‘Karm Bhushan Award 2025’ in Surat

A.Ni.S. Celebrates Police Excellence with Prestigious ‘Karm Bhushan Award 2025’ in Surat

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 19, 2025 17:14:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

A.Ni.S. Celebrates Police Excellence with Prestigious ‘Karm Bhushan Award 2025’ in Surat

A.Ni.S. honours the real heroes of police force with ‘Karm Bhushan Award 2025’ in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Union Minister CR Patil.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 18: The ‘Karm Bhushan Award 2025’ ceremony, an initiative of Apmrutyu Nivaran Sahay (A.Ni.S.), was held with great splendour on Sunday at the Sanjeev Kumar Auditorium in Pal. The event was dedicated to honouring the dedication, service, and invaluable contribution of Surat’s police personnel. The presence of citizens, police officials, and distinguished guests created an atmosphere filled with patriotism and pride.

This marked the third consecutive year that A.Ni.S. has presented these awards. Brave officers and personnel from the Surat City Police were honoured for their exceptional work in ensuring the safety of children, women, and the general public, as well as for their contributions to social welfare.

Attending as the chief guest, Air Marshal Padma Bandopadhyay (PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Padma Shri), the first woman to be promoted to the rank of Air Marshal in the Indian Air Force, praised the commitment and bravery of the police force, saying, “Behind every uniform is an unsung hero. Today, Surat has given due recognition to their contributions.”

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Union Minister CR Patil, and Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut also graced the awards ceremony and congratulated the award recipients. Commissioner Gahlaut remarked that honouring Surat Police through such awards boosts the morale and energy of the personnel.

The success of the event reflected the dedication of A.Ni.S. Chairperson Geeta Shroff, and the team led by Kamlesh Joshi and Niyati Vij.

In her address, Ms. Shroff said, “Today, the people of Surat have proved that they wholeheartedly respect their police family. This award is not just recognition, but a celebration of gratitude.”

The auditorium resounded with applause as the “Karm Bhushan” awardees were honoured. The entire ceremony was a tribute to human service, dedication, and duty.

PNN Lifestyle

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 5:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Mumbai hosts launch of A City Called Agroha, the first full reconstruction of Samrat Agrasen’s ancient republic

Surat Advances Women’s Health with Veritas Radiology Unveiling 3D Contrast-Enhanced Mammography

Star Engineers and ConnectM Form StarConnectM LLP to Advance the Future of Smart Mobility

Few Weeks to Go: Zak Doors & Windows Expo 2025 Set to Showcase Practical, Future-Ready Solutions for India’s Evolving Building Industry

Star Engineers and ConnectM Form StarConnectM LLP to Drive the Future of Smart Mobility

LATEST NEWS

Who Will Chennai Super Kings Target For IPL 2026? Check Big Names, Key Openers, Bowlers, And All-Rounders On Their Radar

Sabarimala Pilgrimage 2025: Key Dates, New Guidelines And Everything Devotees Must Know

WPL 2026 Auction: Check Date, Time, Purse, RTMs & Top Players, All You Need to Know

Odisha Tragedy: 4-Year-Old Dies After Swallowing Toy Hidden In Chips Packet

Hapur Horror: Boy Lures Father With Fake Suicide Call, Then Shoots Him Dead With Friends’ Help, Reason For Murder Will Shock You

Viral Video: Haryana Pre-Wedding Turns Violent As Dancer Brutally Beaten After Objecting To Guest’s Advances

Pakistan Leader Makes Big Admission Days After Delhi Blast, Says ‘We Hit India From Red Fort To Kashmir’

A.Ni.S. Celebrates Police Excellence with Prestigious ‘Karm Bhushan Award 2025’ in Surat

Assam: Kokrajhar Sets Record As 25,000 Artistes Perform ‘Mayabini’ on Zubeen Garg’s 53rd Birth Anniversary

‘Unpredictable’: First-Ever Human Case of H5N5 Bird Flu Detected in US: Washington Man Hospitalised in Critical Condition

A.Ni.S. Celebrates Police Excellence with Prestigious ‘Karm Bhushan Award 2025’ in Surat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

A.Ni.S. Celebrates Police Excellence with Prestigious ‘Karm Bhushan Award 2025’ in Surat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

A.Ni.S. Celebrates Police Excellence with Prestigious ‘Karm Bhushan Award 2025’ in Surat
A.Ni.S. Celebrates Police Excellence with Prestigious ‘Karm Bhushan Award 2025’ in Surat
A.Ni.S. Celebrates Police Excellence with Prestigious ‘Karm Bhushan Award 2025’ in Surat
A.Ni.S. Celebrates Police Excellence with Prestigious ‘Karm Bhushan Award 2025’ in Surat

QUICK LINKS