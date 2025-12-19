LIVE TV
Home > World > Deadly Subway Rampage in Taipei Leaves Three Dead And Five Injured, Attacker With Criminal Past Dies During Police Chase

At least three people were killed and five injured after a knife-wielding attacker went on a rampage in central Taipei, releasing smoke bombs at a train station and attacking civilians. The suspect later died after falling from a building during a police chase. Authorities are investigating his background and motive.

Three people were killed and five injured (PHOTO: X)
Three people were killed and five injured (PHOTO: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 19, 2025 20:23:00 IST

Three people were killed, and five were injured as the knife-wielding attacker embarked on a rampage in central Taipei on Friday, before then dying in the process of being chased by the police after falling off a building.

As per Reuters, the man had released smoke bombs at the main train station in Taipei and after that he rushed away to a subway station located at a major shopping center, beating up people along the way, said Premier Cho Jung-tai.

The dead alleged assailant had a past history of crime and warrants and his home has been raided, Cho informed the press. Taiwan has very low rates of violent crime.

We will check his background and his relationship connections to know his motives and to find out whether there are other surrounding factors, he added, and he just gave the name of the man, Chang.

In addition to smoke grenades he must also have had some other materials like petrol bombs that burst as they were seen to have burnt at the location and he was also wearing what seemed to be body armour and a mask, Cho said.

It seems that he has purposely sprinkled smoke bombs and used a long knife to attack people indiscriminately.

(With agency inputs)

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 8:21 PM IST
Tags: latest crime newslatest world newsTaipei

