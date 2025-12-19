LIVE TV
Payal Gaming Viral Video Explained: Why Experts Say It's an AI Deepfake Scam

Payal Gaming Viral Video Explained: Why Experts Say It’s an AI Deepfake Scam

The Payal Gaming incident draws attention to the potential misuse of deepfake and AI generated content against creators and public figures. Dhare's fans and supporters have expressed strong disapproval of the circulation of unverified clips, cautioning that such exploitation not only harms the reputation but also the personal well being of the individuals concerned.

Payal Gaming Viral Video Explained
Payal Gaming Viral Video Explained

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 19, 2025 19:13:43 IST

Payal Gaming Viral Video Explained: Why Experts Say It’s an AI Deepfake Scam

The name Payal Gaming, a famous Indian gaming influencer whose real name is Payal Dhare, has recently been pulling in the online world after an explicit video began to claim that it was her circulating on social media. The clip which was widely shared on X, Instagram, and WhatsApp among others, raised a lot of questions and discussions among the netizens. What at first appeared to be just another viral sensation turned out to be a matter of great concern about digital safety, misinformation, and the misuse of AI particularly when it comes to deepfake technology. The footage has not yet been confirmed by any source showing Dhare, and a number of digital experts have the view that the content which is going round is most likely an AI generated deepfake which was created by an entity to mislead users and attract them to unsecured links. 

Payal Gaming Viral Video 

Deepfake technology, which is a term for the application of AI tools for altering or creating very realistic images and videos of people, has become increasingly easy to access and dangerous. In this instance, a clip along with a thumbnail that is related to the so called Payal Gaming video frequently sends people to untrustworthy outside sites or to adult platforms full of pop-ups and malicious content. Cybersecurity experts have stated that even the act of clicking on or sharing such clips can put one’s personal data at risk or make one’s devices susceptible to malware and phishing attempts. Things can get even worse when the spreading of misinformation involving celebrities like Dhare is so fast that it does not get verified by any source.

Payal Dhare initially faced the mounting speculation and false claims, but she soon publicly denied any association with the viral video. She made it clear through her social media accounts that the person in the video is not her and that the content has ‘no connection to her life, choices, or identity.’ The whole incident was described by Dhare as ‘distressing’ and ‘deeply hurtful,’ and she pointed out how the controversy has affected emotionally not only her but also her family. Moreover, she mentioned that the legal process was already in place to deal with the misuse of her name and image, urging both her followers and the public not to share or reproduce the video.

Payal Gaming Viral Video, Is It Deepfake?

The Payal Gaming incident draws attention to the potential misuse of deepfake and AI generated content against creators and public figures. Dhare’s fans and supporters have expressed strong disapproval of the circulation of unverified clips, cautioning that such exploitation not only harms the reputation but also the personal well-being of the individuals concerned. Some commentators have noted that the deepfake controversies have targeted other women online as well, thus revealing a disturbing trend of privacy invasion and digital abuse that predominantly affects female influencers and celebrities.

According to Indian law, making, sharing, or sending obscene or sexually explicit material without the consent of the person involved may be a crime under the Rules of the Information Technology Act and the associated cyber defamation and impersonation laws. Even though there is no legislation dealing specifically with deepfake technology, current legal mechanisms available to the likes of Dhare provide a way to get at least some compensation. Education on digital literacy is pointing out that users must check the authenticity of the sources before trusting or passing on sensational content, and the responsibility of social media platforms is to take immediate action against harmful deepfake content as soon as they are notified. 

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 7:13 PM IST
Tags: 19 Minute Viral MMSpayal dharepayal gaming viralPayal Gaming Viral MMSPayal Gaming Viral mms linkpayal gaming viral video is real or fakePayal Gaming Viral Video linkpayal gaming viral video watch

Payal Gaming Viral Video Explained: Why Experts Say It’s an AI Deepfake Scam

