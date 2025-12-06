LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Solidaridad and IISS launch the first-ever Professor Rattan Lal Awards on World Soil Day

Solidaridad and IISS launch the first-ever Professor Rattan Lal Awards on World Soil Day

Solidaridad and IISS launch the first-ever Professor Rattan Lal Awards on World Soil Day

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 6, 2025 18:07:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Solidaridad and IISS launch the first-ever Professor Rattan Lal Awards on World Soil Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 6: Marking World Soil Day, Solidaridad and the ICAR–Indian Institute of Soil Science (IISS) inaugurated the Professor Rattan Lal Awards for Excellence in Regenerative Agriculture, in Bhopal, beginning a new annual tradition to honour exemplary contributions to soil health and sustainable farming across India. Instituted this year for the first time, the awards pay tribute to the extraordinary legacy of Professor Rattan Lal, one of the world’s most influential soil scientists, a World Food Prize laureate, and a leading global voice on soil carbon sequestration and climate-resilient agriculture. Professor Lal joined the event virtually from the United States, delivering an inspiring address on the urgent need to restore soils for food security, climate action, and ecological balance.The inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Padma Shri Dr. M.H. Mehta for his decades-long leadership in eco-agriculture and soil regeneration. Thirteen additional awardees were recognised in different categories for outstanding innovations and impact in regenerative agriculture, including Er. Awadhesh Kumar Nema, ICAR–National Soybean Research Institute (NSRI), Smt. Rajni Kushwah, Dr. Savita Kumari, Dr. Opinder Singh Sandhu, Sarvathobhadram Organics Society, Shri Kamlashankar Vishwakarma, Louis Dreyfus Company India, Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwa Vidyalaya (JNKVV), Dr. Ram Swaroop Meena, Bharuwa Agriscience, the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India, and journalist Mrityunjay Kumar Jha.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Shatadru Chattopadhayay, Managing Director, Solidaridad Asia, said, “Professor Rattan Lal has been our deepest inspiration as far as soil health is concerned. In our commitment to advance regenerative agriculture, Solidaridad has initiated these awards to honour his unparalleled contribution to global soil science. Today, we celebrate champions who are rebuilding soils, empowering farmers, and shaping a climate-resilient future for India.”

Dr. Manoranjan Mohanty, Director, IISS, added, “Launching these awards on World Soil Day holds great significance. The event has brought together innovators who are truly transforming India’s soil and farming systems. Their achievements reflect the spirit of Professor Lal’s vision—scientific, scalable, and deeply rooted in farmer welfare. IISS is proud to partner with Solidaridad in recognising such impactful work.”

Dr. Suresh Motwani, General Manager, Solidaridad, said “World Soil Day is the most meaningful moment to launch this award. Our long association with Professor Rattan Lal has continually inspired our work on soil health, and this initiative is a tribute to his remarkable legacy. Through these awards, we hope to motivate the next generation and drive real, community-level transformation in restoring and protecting our soils.”

On this occasion, two important books were unveiled—An Ounce of Actions: Science, Spirituality and Sustainable Development authored by Padma Shri Dr. M.H. Mehta, and the Hindi edition of Professor Rattan Lal’s seminal work, ABC of Regenerative Agriculture. Solidaridad and IISS also jointly announced the upcoming release of a Coffee Table Book featuring 20 eminent women soil scientists, which will be launched on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The inaugural edition of the Professor Rattan Lal Awards reinforces Solidaridad and IISS’s joint commitment to promoting soil-first, nature-positive, and regenerative agricultural systems across the country while honouring the legacy of one of the greatest soil scientists of our time.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 6:07 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Adani University Holds 2nd Convocation, Dr Priti Adani Highlights Future of Infrastructure

Lovera Unveils Its Debut Collection: ‘Endless Amore’, A Love Letter to Italian Elegance

TechD Cyber Security Ltd. Announces Establishment of “TechD Cyber Valley” in Ahmedabad

Life-Saving German Technology on Indian Highways: How One TTMA Prevented a Multi-Casualty Disaster on NH-53

ICSI Proposes Principle-Based Approach To Address Climate Change

LATEST NEWS

Indigo Airlines Flight Chaos Reaches SC: Advocate Demands Inquiry, Compensation And Strict Guidelines

IPL 2026 Auction: Updated Remaining Purse Balance For All 10 Teams Ahead Of Abu Dhabi Bidding

Solidaridad and IISS launch the first-ever Professor Rattan Lal Awards on World Soil Day

Meet Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha, The Youngest FIDE-Rated Player Ever

Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Reaction On Kuldeep Yadav’s DRS Demand Goes Viral During India vs South Africa 3rd ODI | WATCH

Frustrated By Indigo Flight Cancellation, Here Is The Solution: Northern Railways Started Special Trains To Resolve The Chaos

What Are India’s Pilot Safety Rules That Hit IndiGo Operations And Air Travel | Explained

‘Helping Hand’ For Air Travelers: How Railways Is Stepping Up With Extra Coaches And Special Trains Amid IndiGo Chaos

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Leaked Online Within Hours of Release, But Watching It Illegally Could Land You in Legal Trouble

Sheikh Hasina’s Stay In India: S Jaishankar Gives Big Update, Says ‘She Can Stay For As Long As…’

Solidaridad and IISS launch the first-ever Professor Rattan Lal Awards on World Soil Day

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Solidaridad and IISS launch the first-ever Professor Rattan Lal Awards on World Soil Day

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Solidaridad and IISS launch the first-ever Professor Rattan Lal Awards on World Soil Day
Solidaridad and IISS launch the first-ever Professor Rattan Lal Awards on World Soil Day
Solidaridad and IISS launch the first-ever Professor Rattan Lal Awards on World Soil Day
Solidaridad and IISS launch the first-ever Professor Rattan Lal Awards on World Soil Day

QUICK LINKS