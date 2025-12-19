LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates cricket live ED ind u19 final latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari bill gates
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > After Injured Shubman Gill Is Ruled Out, Sanju Samson Gets ‘Crucial Chance’ In Ahmedabad T20I vs South Africa

After Injured Shubman Gill Is Ruled Out, Sanju Samson Gets ‘Crucial Chance’ In Ahmedabad T20I vs South Africa

After Shubman Gill was ruled out with a right foot injury, Sanju Samson got a crucial chance in the Ahmedabad T20I vs South Africa. Playing his first T20I in months, Samson aims to impress selectors ahead of key series and T20 World Cup 2026.

After Shubman Gill was ruled out with a right foot injury, Sanju Samson got a crucial chance. (Photo: X/@BCCI)
After Shubman Gill was ruled out with a right foot injury, Sanju Samson got a crucial chance. (Photo: X/@BCCI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 19, 2025 19:39:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Injured Shubman Gill Is Ruled Out, Sanju Samson Gets ‘Crucial Chance’ In Ahmedabad T20I vs South Africa

Sanju Samson has been handed a crucial opportunity to revive his T20I career after Shubman Gill was ruled out of the fifth and final T20I between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 19. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter replaced Gill in the playing XI as India made multiple changes for the series decider.

You Might Be Interested In

Shubman Gill Ruled Out With Right Foot Injury

Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right foot while batting in the nets ahead of the Lucknow T20I earlier this week. Despite receiving treatment from the BCCI medical team, the Indian skipper did not recover in time for the Ahmedabad match.

“After consulting a specialist and getting treatment with the BCCI medical team, he is improving but will be unavailable for selection for the final T20I in Ahmedabad,” the BCCI said in an official statement.

You Might Be Interested In

Gill had endured a lean run in the series, managing just 32 runs across the first three matches, which had already drawn criticism from fans and experts.

Sanju Samson Returns After Long T20I Absence

Gill’s injury opened the door for Sanju Samson, who is playing his first T20I since the Australia tour in October. India had persisted with Gill for the initial matches of the series, keeping Samson on the bench despite repeated calls for his inclusion.

The Ahmedabad T20I is being viewed as a make-or-break outing for Samson, especially with the New Zealand T20I series and the T20 World Cup 2026 selection race heating up.

Early Nerves for Samson as India Begin Chase

Samson had a nervy start to his innings, getting beaten twice by Lungi Ngidi’s outswingers in the opening over. He eventually opened his account with a single on the off-side. At the other end, Abhishek Sharma started aggressively, finding the boundary early as India scored six runs from the first over.

Bumrah Returns; India Make Three Changes

India also welcomed back Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the Dharamshala T20I due to family reasons. Washington Sundar replaced Kuldeep Yadav, adding depth to the batting and spin options.

South Africa made two changes to their XI, bringing in David Miller and George Linde in place of Tristan Stubbs and Anrich Nortje.

Ahmedabad T20I: Playing XIs

India Playing XI:
 Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa Playing XI:
 Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

Big Test for Samson Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

With competition intensifying for middle-order and wicketkeeper-batter slots, the Ahmedabad T20I presents Sanju Samson with a vital chance to impress the team management and selectors. A strong performance could significantly boost his prospects ahead of the upcoming tours and the T20 World Cup 2026.

ALSO READ: India U19 Outclass Sri Lanka U19 To Book Final Spot Against Pakistan U19 In Asia Cup 2025

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 7:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Ahmedabad T20Iindia vs south africa t20isanju samsonShubman Gill injury

RELATED News

Sanju Samson Turns Spotlight Moment Into Statement Performance With Explosive Knock In India vs South Africa 5th T20

India U19 Outclass Sri Lanka U19 To Book Final Spot Against Pakistan U19 In Asia Cup 2025

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Ahmedabad cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

ISL Future In Flux: Clubs Propose New Ownership Model, AIFF To Oversee

IND Vs SA 5th T20I: Will Fog Play Spoilsport Today? Check Ahmedabad Weather Report

LATEST NEWS

Congress To Oppose Scrapping Of MGNREGA, Alleges Govt Insulted Gandhi, Nehru, Tagore

Is YouTube Down? Users Face Error 502, Continuous Glitching And Video Delays As Massive Outage Reported Globally

After Injured Shubman Gill Is Ruled Out, Sanju Samson Gets ‘Crucial Chance’ In Ahmedabad T20I vs South Africa

10 Companies Setting New Benchmarks for Business Growth and Innovation

Payal Gaming Viral Video Explained: Why Experts Say It’s an AI Deepfake Scam

Why Are Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood And Others Facing Heat From ED? Crackdown Continues As ₹19.86 Crore In Celebrity Assets Attached

Will Trump’s Marijuana Order Reshape Federal Drug Policy?

Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders X Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Elevates The Screenplay With Radhika Apte, Fans Can’t Get Enough Of ‘Suspenseful Climax’

What Is ‘Noctourism’: Exploring The Rise Of Nighttime Adventures In India

Rare Storm Batters UAE: Flights Cancelled, Roads Flooded Across Dubai, Sharjah And Qatar | Watch Videos

After Injured Shubman Gill Is Ruled Out, Sanju Samson Gets ‘Crucial Chance’ In Ahmedabad T20I vs South Africa

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Injured Shubman Gill Is Ruled Out, Sanju Samson Gets ‘Crucial Chance’ In Ahmedabad T20I vs South Africa

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Injured Shubman Gill Is Ruled Out, Sanju Samson Gets ‘Crucial Chance’ In Ahmedabad T20I vs South Africa
After Injured Shubman Gill Is Ruled Out, Sanju Samson Gets ‘Crucial Chance’ In Ahmedabad T20I vs South Africa
After Injured Shubman Gill Is Ruled Out, Sanju Samson Gets ‘Crucial Chance’ In Ahmedabad T20I vs South Africa
After Injured Shubman Gill Is Ruled Out, Sanju Samson Gets ‘Crucial Chance’ In Ahmedabad T20I vs South Africa

QUICK LINKS