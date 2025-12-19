After Injured Shubman Gill Is Ruled Out, Sanju Samson Gets ‘Crucial Chance’ In Ahmedabad T20I vs South Africa

Sanju Samson has been handed a crucial opportunity to revive his T20I career after Shubman Gill was ruled out of the fifth and final T20I between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 19. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter replaced Gill in the playing XI as India made multiple changes for the series decider.

Shubman Gill Ruled Out With Right Foot Injury

Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right foot while batting in the nets ahead of the Lucknow T20I earlier this week. Despite receiving treatment from the BCCI medical team, the Indian skipper did not recover in time for the Ahmedabad match.

“After consulting a specialist and getting treatment with the BCCI medical team, he is improving but will be unavailable for selection for the final T20I in Ahmedabad,” the BCCI said in an official statement.

Gill had endured a lean run in the series, managing just 32 runs across the first three matches, which had already drawn criticism from fans and experts.

Sanju Samson Returns After Long T20I Absence

Gill’s injury opened the door for Sanju Samson, who is playing his first T20I since the Australia tour in October. India had persisted with Gill for the initial matches of the series, keeping Samson on the bench despite repeated calls for his inclusion.

The Ahmedabad T20I is being viewed as a make-or-break outing for Samson, especially with the New Zealand T20I series and the T20 World Cup 2026 selection race heating up.

Early Nerves for Samson as India Begin Chase

Samson had a nervy start to his innings, getting beaten twice by Lungi Ngidi’s outswingers in the opening over. He eventually opened his account with a single on the off-side. At the other end, Abhishek Sharma started aggressively, finding the boundary early as India scored six runs from the first over.

Bumrah Returns; India Make Three Changes

India also welcomed back Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the Dharamshala T20I due to family reasons. Washington Sundar replaced Kuldeep Yadav, adding depth to the batting and spin options.

South Africa made two changes to their XI, bringing in David Miller and George Linde in place of Tristan Stubbs and Anrich Nortje.

Ahmedabad T20I: Playing XIs

India Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa Playing XI:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

Big Test for Samson Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

With competition intensifying for middle-order and wicketkeeper-batter slots, the Ahmedabad T20I presents Sanju Samson with a vital chance to impress the team management and selectors. A strong performance could significantly boost his prospects ahead of the upcoming tours and the T20 World Cup 2026.

