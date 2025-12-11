LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Shri Amit Shah Inaugurates Electrotherm Park in South Bopal, Ahmedabad

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 11, 2025 14:41:13 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 11: Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah inaugurated Electrotherm Park, a new 11,600 square meter public garden in South Bopal, developed by Electrotherm (India) Ltd in collaboration with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), under PPP mode. The project reflects Electrotherm’s commitment to enhancing public infrastructure and promoting environmentally responsible urban development.

Designed as a modern, eco-friendly urban oasis, Electrotherm Park draws inspiration from the natural flow of a river, weaving together interconnected spaces that encourage engagement and outdoor activity. The warm and inviting entry plaza, featuring a fountain and signature sculpture, sets the tone for a thoughtfully curated landscape that blends aesthetics with public utility.

One of the standout features of the park is the gently flowing water channel that runs alongside the jogging track, offering walkers and runners a continuous sense of calm through the natural sound of moving water. The park also features two dedicated children’s play areas, one for toddlers aged 18 months to six years, and another for children aged Seven to thirteen. Both zones are equipped with innovative and playful games designed to support both physical and mental well-being.

A pet park, an open-air gym, a revitalized traditional-games corner, and advanced seating pavilions accessible to all age groups highlight Electrotherm’s inclusive approach.

Speaking about the project, Mr. Suraj Bhandari, Managing Director, Electrotherm (India) Limited, said, “Electrotherm Park is a space designed to inspire healthier lifestyles while celebrating nature within an urban setting. We express our sincere gratitude to Shri Amit Shah for honouring us with the inauguration of the park. The park is a welcoming public space for both leisure and fitness across age groups. We are proud to partner with AMC in shaping a greener, more vibrant Ahmedabad.”

The park introduces more than 22,800 plants, including 21 species of large trees, 14 varieties of fruit trees, and a diverse collection of flowering plants. By transforming previously barren land, the park creates a fresh micro-climate, enriches biodiversity, and provides children with opportunities to learn about agriculture through curated orchard zones.

Executed under the leadership of Mr. Suraj Bhandari, the project benefitted from the close involvement of Mr. Sanjay Joshi, Group Vice President, HR & Admin, who worked with him from concept to execution. Mr. Shailesh Bhandari, Executive Vice Chairman, provided strategic guidance as a mentor throughout the development process. Electrotherm Park stands as a symbol of forward-looking urban design, sustainability, and people’s well-being.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 2:41 PM IST
