100 Sessions, 1 Mission: NXT Fellowship Debuts Alongside NXT Summit To Shape Next Generation Of Global Leaders

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 12, 2026 12:57:12 IST

New Delhi [India], March 12: We are thrilled to announce the official launch of the NXT Fellowship, a premier one-week immersion program designed for the next generation of global leaders in the heart of Bharat. Launched by the NXT Foundation, the fellowship coincides with the second edition of the NXT Summit at Bharat Mandapam, bringing together a diverse cohort of scholars to engage directly with the unfolding story of India’s progress.

100 sessions, 70 Fellows, 39 Universities, 8 Days, 1 Mission: Towards Peak Humanity.

The inaugural cohort represents an extraordinary coming together of young minds from some of the world’s most prestigious institutions. Fellows have travelled to India from universities across the world,  including Harvard University, Stanford University, University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, London School of Economics, Tsinghua University, Johns Hopkins University, Tufts University – The Fletcher School, National University of Singapore, University of Tokyo, as well as leading institutions across India such as Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Indian Institute of Science Bangalore and IIT Gandhinagar. From Armenia and Bhutan to the United States, Europe, and East Asia, the cohort reflects the truly global spirit of the program.

Over the course of eight days, fellows are participating in an intensive schedule of dialogues, site visits, and cultural experiences, designed to give them a deeper understanding of India’s ideas, institutions and aspirations.

The mornings begin with the practice of Yoga, where guided postures and breath work help set the tone of the day.

Beyond the classroom, the fellowship also offers a window into India’s living heritage. The fellows have travelled to the historic 15th century Neemrana Fort Palace in Rajasthan, where they indulged in the ‘Bharat Bazaar’, a curated shopping experience with traditional indian Trinkets and practices.

At the core of the program are conversations with some of India’s most distinguished voices in policy, economics, and diplomacy. The fellows have engaged in insightful sessions with leading figures such as economist and former Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian, veteran diplomats Bhaswati Mukherjee and Ajay Bisaria, historian Hindol Sengupta, development economist Mitali Nikore, and Lt Gen PJS Pannu.  These interactions have given participants an opportunity to explore themes ranging from India’s economic transformation and foreign policy to the country’s evolving role in shaping the global order.

Through discussions, cultural experiences, and leadership dialogues, the NXT Fellowship is designed not just as a program but as a platform, one that connects emerging global leaders with the ideas and energies shaping India today.

As the fellowship unfolds alongside the NXT Summit at Bharat Mandapam, these 70 fellows are not merely observers of India’s journey. They are active participants in a shared conversation about the future, and about how a new generation can work together towards peak humanity.

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 12:57 PM IST
