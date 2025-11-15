LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Pedal Towards Progress: Prime Co-op Bank Launches Vadodara Cyclothon for a Fitter India

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 15, 2025 18:05:08 IST

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 13: The cultural capital of Gujarat, Vadodara, is gearing up to host a landmark event dedicated to health, community spirit, and sustainability. Prime Cooperative Bank Ltd. (PCBL) proudly announces its inaugural Cyclothon, set to take place on Sunday, November 16th.

Aligned with the national vision of the Fit India Movement, the event’s theme is a resounding call to action: ‘Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz’ (A Dose of Fitness, Half an Hour Daily). PCBL aims to promote cycling not just as a sport, but as a lifestyle change that benefits both personal health and the environment.

A Commitment Beyond Banking
For Prime Cooperative Bank Ltd., this initiative is a direct extension of its commitment to community well-being.

“We believe a healthy community is the foundation of a strong economy,” says Adil Gandhi, MD, Prime Bank.

“The Cyclothon is our way of giving back, encouraging citizens to pedal their way to a fitter future, and supporting the government’s push for a healthier nation.”

Cycling is celebrated as a low-impact, high-benefit activity that reduces the risk of chronic diseases and significantly decreases one’s carbon footprint, making it the perfect vehicle for the ‘Fit India’ message in the urban environment of Vadodara.

Event Details
The 15 KM Cyclothon is designed to include participants from the ages of 10 to 75 years. This is an event of its kind in Vadodara, initiated by Prime Cooperative Bank Ltd. Has received strong support from local partners like Anand Vidya Vihar School, Bicycle Mayor Vadodara, Pedalling 4 Fitness & Adicura (Medical Partner) to make this event a grand success.

The 15 KM ride will commence promptly at 6:00 AM from Anand Vidya Vihar School, Harinagar Crossing and pass through Ellora park Crossing, Arunachal Crossing, Jhansi Rani Chowk, Gotri Main Road, D’Mart Circle. proceeding along a carefully managed route through the city’s wide avenues and concluding back at the starting point to Anand Vidya Vihar School. All registered participants will receive a specialised T-shirt, certificate and a finishing medal. Apart from water & refreshments, comprehensive safety measures, including medical assistance and route marshals, will be deployed throughout the course.

Registrations!
The response from the Vadodarians has been overwhelming as nearly 850 enthusiasts have already confirmed their participation. Due to the unexpected rush, online registrations have been closed, but those who have missed out can do a spot registration on the day of the event.

Join Prime Cooperative Bank Ltd. on November 16th, 2025. Let’s make this Cyclothon a powerful symbol of Vadodara’s dedication to health and fitness. Get your cycle ready, embrace the spirit of Fit India, and pedal towards a healthier you!

Vadodara Cyclothon 2025

Join us on Sunday, 16th November, at 6:00 AM from Anand Vidya Vihar School for a 15 km fun ride on the occasion of Children’s Day!

Open for all aged 11 years & above

Let’s ride together for fitness, fun, and a greener Vadodara! https://forms.gle/6hVYwRZdDBU7qj5z5

QUICK LINKS